Arcam celebrates 50 years of hi-fi with a new signature amplifier and a premium CD player
The A50 Signature and CD25 mark 50 Not Out for Arcam
British brand Arcam is celebrating 50 years in the business with the launch of two brand new hi-fi products. The A50 Signature integrated amplifier and the CD25 CD player will both be making their big debut at this year’s High End Vienna showcase.
The new A50 Signature amp sits at the top of Arcam’s established Radia Series of amplifiers. It’s a range that currently includes the Award-winning A5+ and A15+ models, and is billed as the company’s “most complete expression of its Class G platform”.
The CD25, meanwhile, slots into the Radia line-up as a new reference CD player above the Award-winning CD5.
The A50 is the first Arcam integrated amp to use a fully dual-mono Class G architecture, with each channel built as a completely discrete amplifier section. Each side houses its own output stage and power regulation, designed to maximise channel separation and minimise crosstalk for a purer audio signature.
The new amplifier produces 300 watts at 8 ohms, and aims to deliver outstanding control and plentiful headroom across a range of loudspeakers. Digital conversion is handled courtesy of an ESS ES9039Q2M DAC supported by an ESS reference voltage regulator.
Digital inputs include HDMI eARC, USB-C, optical and coaxial, while analogue connectivity includes three RCA inputs, a balanced XLR input pair and a fully integrated Class A moving magnet / moving coil phono stage. For wireless connectivity, two-way Bluetooth with Auracast is also on board.
If you’re seeking a source to go with your new Class G amplifier, the new CD25 could be just the thing. The new model adopts a dual-mono DAC architecture, and is the first CD player in Arcam’s range to to implement ‘ESS Hyperstream 4 DAC’ technology for reducing jitter and minimising timing errors.
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The new CD player uses a linear toroidal power supply for a “stable, low-noise operation and consistent analogue performance”, while a vibration-damped internal structure promises more accurate reading for your shiny discs.
Further, balanced XLR and RCA outputs are both on hand for connecting to your amplifier.
Externally, the CD25 follows the familiar design-language found across the established Radia range. It sports a glass front-panel with an OLED display, all housed in a black metal chassis.
The Arcam Radia A50 Signature and CD25 will be available in the third quarter of 2026. Check them out early at High End Vienna 2026 to whet your appetite. The A50 Signature is priced at £2499 / $3000 / €2799 while the CD25 will set you back £1499 / $1800 / €1599.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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