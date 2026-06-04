Cambridge Audio introduces its “most powerful streaming amplifier yet”, complete with HDMI eARC and turntable-friendly phono stage

It has been five years since Cambridge Audio introduced its Evo range of all-in-one streaming amplifiers, the Evo 75 and Evo 150.

Then, in June 2025, it announced the updated Evo 150 SE, which introduced a higher-quality ESS SABRE ES9018k2m DAC and Hypex NCOREx amplifier module, improvements to the signal path and a refined output stage.

Now, at High End Vienna, Cambridge Audio has upped the ante with a new, more powerful model, the Evo 300 (£3499/€3999/$3999).

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As you can probably guess from the model name, the new streaming amplifier boasts 300W of Hypex NCOREx Class D power per channel.

And decoding comes courtesy of a new ESS Sabre ES9038Q2M DAC, which supports up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512.

Streaming comes via Cambridge Audio’s excellent StreamMagic platform, which provides support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz Connect, Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio. The amp also supports AirPlay 2 and is Roon Ready.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The Evo 300 also includes RCA and balanced XLR inputs, HDMI eARC connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 (including aptX HD) and a built-in moving-magnet phono stage for a compatible turntable.

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You also get an adjustable subwoofer output and an optional high pass filter for the main speakers.

On the front of the unit is a 7.8-inch colour screen, which allows you to switch between views that show VU meters, a clock or album artwork. Evo 300 also features interchangeable side panels, should you want to tweak its appearance.

Under the aluminium chassis, you’ll find a dual-mono layout, a balanced pre-amplifier stage, switch-mode power supply and “high-precision analogue volume controls for each channel”.

We were huge fans of the Evo 75 and Evo 150, both of which received five stars from our test team, with the Evo 150 SE picking up a solid four-star rating. We can’t wait to see how the Evo 300 performs.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Also at High End Vienna, Cambridge Audio has unveiled a special “Midnight” black version of its Evo One all-in-one system. It features the same electronics and 14-driver array, but the new finish offers an aesthetic alternative to the real walnut veneer of the original. Pricing remains the same at £1299/€1499/$1799.

MORE:

High End Vienna 2026: all the news and product highlights from Europe’s biggest hi-fi show

Read our Cambridge Audio 150 review

And our Cambridge Audio Evo 150 SE review

Our pick of the best hi-fi systems for every budget