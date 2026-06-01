High End Vienna 2026: all the news and what to expect from Europe's biggest hi-fi show

Oh, Vienna! This is the first year that the High End Show has moved to the Austrian capital, after years of calling Munich its home. But while the setting might be new, the aim of the show is very much the same: to showcase only the best high-end hi-fi around.

The Austria Center Vienna opens its doors on Thursday 4th June, and will play host to speakers, streaming amplifiers, turntables and more from the likes of Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, Klipsch, Ortofon, Yamaha, Cambridge Audio and many, many more.

The show runs until Sunday 7th June. Our hi-fi and audio team will be there en masse to bring you hands-ons and first impressions of all the latest gear.

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High End Vienna 2026 info When: Thursday 4th & Friday 5th June (10am-6pm) – trade visitors only; Saturday 6th (10am-6pm) & Sunday 7th (10am-4pm) – open to the public Where: Austrian Center Vienna (ACV), Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Vienna, Austria Tickets: €20 Saturday, €20 Sunday. Buy tickets here

We've already seen some announcements. Tannoy is launching limited-edition speakers to mark its 100th birthday, while Neat Acoustics is adding some new floorstanding speakers to its Classic range. FiiO has teased three new products across the speaker and headphone categories, too, while Arcam is promising "significant new products" for its 50th birthday.

But these are the mere tip of the audiophile iceberg. We're expecting plenty more announcements soon, so stay tuned to this page to see what's new.

High End Vienna 2026: latest news

Latest news and what to expect

(Image credit: FiiO)

Arcam

Arcam is keeping its cards close to its chest, but it has promised "significant new products" will launch at High End Vienna. The brand turns 50 this year, and co-founder John Dawson is involved in the new products, so we could see something special.

Astell & Kern

Portable audio specialist Astell & Kern has announced its latest player, the A&ultima SP4000T, which blends digital audio with classic analogue valve tech. The SP4000T uses independent dual-tube structures dedicated to left and right channels to deliver a "deep, refined experience". It also announced the Clarus in-ear monitors.

Read the full story: Astell & Kern’s valve-toting portable player blends classic analogue tech with “cutting-edge digital audio”

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FiiO

FiiO has announced three new products will go on show at High End Vienna: the JT9 open-back headphones, the Class A Headphone Amplifier and Level 1 stereo amplifier (pictured above). The Level 1 is oozing retro charm, and uses an internal DAC based on a Texas Instruments chip. The JT9 open-back planar magnetic headphones have a custom 95 x 86mm planar driver and ultra-thin diaphragm, while the Class A Headphone Amplifier has two channels of 1000mW output power, with five selectable gain levels and independent bass and treble controls.

Read the full story: FiiO teases a trio of new desktop hi-fi products for Vienna High End show

Neat Acoustics

Neat's new Vito floorstanders join its well regarded Classic range, two models in which have earned five stars from us. Despite being relatively compact, the Vito promise a "spacious, natural and emotionally engaging musical presentation" with a sound that feels "both effortless and immersive". They'll cost £4995 per pair, which is around twice the price of their five-star Mystique siblings. Consider our expectations raised.

Read the full story: Neat adds a small-but-powerful pair of floorstanders to its popular Classic speaker range

(Image credit: Tannoy)

Tannoy

Exact details are still under wraps, but we do know that Tannoy will be launching exclusive limited-edition speakers based on the Prestige Gold Reference Series. Expect enhanced crossovers and improved internal cabling, and a very limited release – only 19 pairs of the flagship Westminster Royal GR and 26 pairs of the step-down Canterbury GR speakers will be made – with the numbers chosen to represent 1926, the year Tannoy was founded in South London. The 'standard' Cantebury GR costs £33,000, so don't expect these limited edition models to come cheap. But if you can't go all out for your birthday, when can you?

Read the full story: Tannoy teases exclusive limited-edition speakers to mark its 100th anniversary

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