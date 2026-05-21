Tannoy teases exclusive limited-edition speakers to mark its 100th anniversary

Tannoy turns 100 this year, and while the legendary brand has been a little quiet on the new product front in recent years, it's starting to make some noise as it gears up to mark this significant milestone.

To start with, Tannoy will be launching exclusive limited-edition speakers based on the Prestige Gold Reference Series. These special-edition models will include enhanced crossovers and improved internal cabling – although that’s the extent of details so far. Full specifications, pricing and images will be announced later this year when they are officially launched.

What we do know is the very limited nature of this release: only 19 pairs of the flagship Westminster Royal GR and 26 pairs of the step-down Canterbury GR speakers will be made – with the numbers chosen to represent 1926, the year Tannoy was founded in South London.

Latest Videos From

The standard Westminster Royal GR is yours for about £55,000 and the Canterbury GR £33,000, so we imagine the limited edition versions won’t come cheap.

We are expecting full details to emerge in the coming months, but UK representatives from Tannoy will be at the Vienna High End Show next month (4th - 7th June) for a natter about the exclusive speakers, “alongside the return of some truly iconic models,” we’re teased.

If you are visiting the High End Show, you'll also be able to get a taste of what these special-edition speakers will have to offer, as the flagship Westminster Royal GR speakers (pictured above) will be on demonstration, driven by Esoteric electronics.

100 years is an astonishing milestone for any hi-fi brand; we look forward to getting the full details on anniversary products from Tannoy in due course.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our Tannoy Kensington GR review

The best 39 hi-fi speakers of What Hi-Fi?'s lifetime

“What is JBL sound? It’s powerful, dynamic and energetic” – we chat to JBL about headphones, history and 80 years in the business