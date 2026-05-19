Marshall's latest noise-cancelling cans want to keep you rocking for days on end

Marshall has announced its latest pair of wireless on-ear headphones, the Milton ANC.

Blending handy portability with long-lasting battery life and Marshall's signature styling, the new headphones tease "dynamic audio with rich detail" thanks to their 32mm dynamic drivers.

As you might have twigged, the new on-ears offer active noise cancelling, with a standard flavour sitting alongside transparency mode and adaptive ANC, the latter of which analyses your surroundings and adjusts the level of noise cancelling in real time.

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An adaptive loudness feature, meanwhile, can be used to raise your music's bass and lower mids whenever unwanted noises intrude upon your listening.

The Milton ANCs' major headline-grabber is their stated battery life, with Marshall promising up to 80 hours of wireless playtime with noise-cancelling off, dropping to a still-whopping 50 hours with it enabled.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Milton ANC offer Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio for more efficient wireless transmission, bolstered by support for the standard SBC and AAC codecs alongside higher-quality LDAC.

The new on-ear headphones deploy memory foam ear cushions designed for comfort over extended listening sessions, and can be folded away completely for greater portability.

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According to Evelina Lindström, Product Manager at Marshall: “With Milton ANC we have created a premium, yet durable headphone that is easy to bring with you wherever life takes you. The combination of adaptive ANC with 80 hours battery life is guaranteed to take on the go music listening sessions to the next level".

The Milton ANC are available now, priced at £180 / $230 / €199.

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