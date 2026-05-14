This new Spotify feature lets you look back at your complete listening history – and it's a data nerd's dream

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It's available now, for both Premium and free customers.

Spotify Playlists
(Image credit: Spotify)

All Spotify customers should now have a free gift. Whether you're a Premium paying subscriber, or just piggyback off the free tier, it doesn't matter – the feature is available to you now, and it's like the ultimate Throwback Thursday.

Think of it as a birthday treat, from it to us. Spotify was founded 20 years ago, although it wasn't made publicly available until a few years later. And this gift takes us down memory lane.

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If you're ready for a trip down memory lane, check your Spotify app now – the feature should arrive automatically, but you might need to update the app to give it a nudge. Anyone else worried to know how many hours they've spent on the service?

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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