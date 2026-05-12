We have pricing for the successors to two five-star TVs – and it's good and bad news

We've gone hands-on with both the TCL C8L and C7L already, and now we have UK prices ahead of them going on sale this month. And it's good and bad news.

The C7L is £100 cheaper than the C7K at 65 inches. Which is cause for celebration. But pooping the party somewhat is the C8L, which is £300 pricier than the C8K. Boo!

The C8K and C7K both earned five stars, with the latter also picking up a What Hi-Fi? Award.

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As you'll see below, some prices have risen, while others have fallen. Both new models are quite a bit cheaper at their largest 98-inch sizes.

Both models boast TCL's Super Quantum Dot technology, which eschews the pivot to RGB Mini LED that most manufacturers are making this year.

This includes TCL's new Deep Colour System, which should reduce colour bleed between light and dark areas, boost colour gamut performance and colour dot accuracy, and minimise the halo effect that comes with blooming.

The full model names are the C8L-UK SQD-Mini LED TV and C7L-UK SQD-Mini LED TV. In the US, they're called the QM8L and QM7L.

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Here's how they compare to last year's equivalents.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TCL C8L-UK and C7L-UK pricing Header Cell - Column 0 C8L C8K C7L C7K 55-inch £1199 N/A £1099 £999 65-inch £1899 £1599 £1299 £1399 75-inch £2299 £1999 £1699 £1799 85-inch £2999 £2799 £2299 £2199 98-inch £3999 £4799 £3299 £4299

Of course, these are only RRPs – the actual prices are likely to drop throughout the year. The big question is, will the discounts be as significant as last year? The 65-inch C7K ended up selling for just £899, and is currently available for £50 less than that. Which, coupled with its excellent performance, helped it on its way to an Award.

Stay tuned for our best TV deals for a bargain. We'll have full reviews of both models soon to see if they can equal their five-star predecessors.

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