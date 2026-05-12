We have pricing for the successors to two five-star TVs – and it's good and bad news

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Price-wise, these two new TVs are a mixed bag.

TCL C8L QM8L on stand with cityscape on screen
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We've gone hands-on with both the TCL C8L and C7L already, and now we have UK prices ahead of them going on sale this month. And it's good and bad news.

The C7L is £100 cheaper than the C7K at 65 inches. Which is cause for celebration. But pooping the party somewhat is the C8L, which is £300 pricier than the C8K. Boo!

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TCL C8L-UK and C7L-UK pricing
Header Cell - Column 0

C8L

C8K

C7L

C7K

55-inch

£1199

N/A

£1099

£999

65-inch

£1899

£1599

£1299

£1399

75-inch

£2299

£1999

£1699

£1799

85-inch

£2999

£2799

£2299

£2199

98-inch

£3999

£4799

£3299

£4299

Of course, these are only RRPs – the actual prices are likely to drop throughout the year. The big question is, will the discounts be as significant as last year? The 65-inch C7K ended up selling for just £899, and is currently available for £50 less than that. Which, coupled with its excellent performance, helped it on its way to an Award.

Stay tuned for our best TV deals for a bargain. We'll have full reviews of both models soon to see if they can equal their five-star predecessors.

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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