Yamaha's two new Dolby Atmos AV receivers borrow one feature from their high-end siblings

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Resonance, begone!

A black Yamaha RX300A on a wooden cabinet.
(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has announced two affordable new AV receivers, both featuring Dolby Atmos and an anti-resonance feature from the brand's high-end models.

The 7.2-channel RX500A and 5.2-channel RX300A should please gamers – while each model has just four HDMI inputs (a relatively small number by AVR standards), they all support 4K/120Hz (and 8K/60Hz), VRR and ALLM.

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This centre-mounted fifth foot works with the four outer feet to disperse vibrations – Yamaha says this creates "exceptional stability, with focused, accurate sound."

The Yamaha RX300A is out in August for £349 (around $475 / AU$650), and the RX500A is out in September, price TBC.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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