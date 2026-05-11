Yamaha's two new Dolby Atmos AV receivers borrow one feature from their high-end siblings

Yamaha has announced two affordable new AV receivers, both featuring Dolby Atmos and an anti-resonance feature from the brand's high-end models.

The 7.2-channel RX500A and 5.2-channel RX300A should please gamers – while each model has just four HDMI inputs (a relatively small number by AVR standards), they all support 4K/120Hz (and 8K/60Hz), VRR and ALLM.

Passthrough of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ signals is also supported.

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We're promised "exceptionally stable and reliable high-quality playback", garnered from Yamaha's years in AV receiver development.

You also get Yamaha's Anti-Resonance Technology (A.R.T.) Wedge, which is usually only found on Yamaha's high-end models.

This centre-mounted fifth foot works with the four outer feet to disperse vibrations – Yamaha says this creates "exceptional stability, with focused, accurate sound."

Room correction comes as standard, so you can get decent sound no matter how oddly shaped your room is. There are also buttons for Quick Guide (which walks you through setup) and Scene (i.e. custom presets).

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The RX500A is network compatible, giving you access to all the big streaming services – Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Qobuz Connect – as well as AirPlay 2 and Google Cast wireless tech. It can also unlock digital music stored locally within your home.

The Atmos delivery will be interesting to test, particularly in the case of the 5.2-channel RX300A, which can be switched to a 3.1.2-channel configuration to deliver the 3D audio format. In other words, the surround channels are sacrificed in the name of height channels.

The RX500A can be configured in a 5.1.2-channel arrangement, which is much more common for entry-level Atmos setups.

A heatsink above the HDMI circuitry keeps the heat under control, and HDMI eARC functionality brings audio and video from your TV to the receiver in one cable.

There are Sound Modes to tailor the sound to what you're listening to. Musical purist? You'll want Pure Direct and Stereo modes. Cinephile? Movie mode is for you, as it gives you "maximum cinematic impact". Watching at night? Night mode reduces volume while maintaining the balance, so it won't wake the kids or ruin your enjoyment.

The Yamaha RX300A is out in August for £349 (around $475 / AU$650), and the RX500A is out in September, price TBC.

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