These affordable wired earbuds seek to blend retro-inspired looks with modern sonic performance

Chinese audio manufacturer Sivga has unveiled its latest pair of wired earbuds, the M260 HiFi.

Blending a retro-inspired aesthetic with modern drivers, the M260 promise to deliver “balanced, high-quality sound at an accessible price point”.

Central to that sound is a set of 14.2mm dynamic drivers, built to provide listeners with an “expansive soundstage and impressive clarity”. The drive units deploy a copper-ring composite diaphragm for better control, aiming to reduce sonic distortion and grant a “smooth, non-fatiguing sound and natural vocal presentation”.

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These in-ears also use a lightweight copper-clad aluminium wire voice-coil in pursuit of a faster transient response and improved clarity, while a neodymium magnet promises “precise control across the frequency range”.

For compatibility with a greater range of devices, the M260 are available with either a 3.5mm plug, or with a USB-C plug with an integrated microphone and a DAC capable of handling hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz.

(Image credit: Sivga)

The wired in-ear headphones have a 1.2m cable and are supplied with four pairs of supplied ear tips, as well as a protective fabric carry case.

According to Sivga, the new wired in-ears draw design inspiration from the golden era of portable audio, with the M260 harking back to the earbuds and headphones associated with vintage cassette players and early portable CD systems, thanks to their metallic finish and exposed grille design.

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We tested the Sivga SV021 Robin (149 / $149 / AU$299) in 2024, and while they earned only a three-star rating, we certainly detected hints of real potential from what remains a relatively young audio brand.

The Sivga M260 are available now, with prices as follows:

- 3.5mm ended: £40 / $40 / €45

- USB-C ended: £45 / $45 / €50

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