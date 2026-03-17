Activo's affordable wired buds feature a five-driver array for "full-bodied" bass and "articulate highs"
Activo gives you the Scoop
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Affordable Astell & Kern sub-brand Activo has announced its latest pair of wired in-ear headphones.
The Activo Scoop employ a five-driver array, teasing levels of sonic sophistication "rarely seen at this price point". That array features a trio of dynamic drivers and two balanced armature drivers, teasing a "natural sound signature that spans from a rich, full-bodied low end to crisp and articulate highs".
A proprietary acoustic port structure, meanwhile, complements the five drivers performance in pursuit of a clear, clean audio signature.Article continues below
On the outside, the in-ears' streamlined exterior is designed to represent the form of "a pebble shaped by flowing water", all while delivering a secure and comfortable fit across extended listening sessions.
The Activo Scoop aim to be a flexible pair of in-ear companions, offering USB-C, 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm connections for easy usage across a range of portable music players, laptops and smartphones.
The new wired earbuds also feature a braided cable, featuring silver-plated and oxygen-free copper wiring. The earphones themselves are furnished with two sets of ear tips – one set in silicone and the other made from memory foam – in small, medium and large sizes.
The Activo Scoop are available now, priced at £99 (further prices pending).
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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