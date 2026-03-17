Affordable Astell & Kern sub-brand Activo has announced its latest pair of wired in-ear headphones.

The Activo Scoop employ a five-driver array, teasing levels of sonic sophistication "rarely seen at this price point". That array features a trio of dynamic drivers and two balanced armature drivers, teasing a "natural sound signature that spans from a rich, full-bodied low end to crisp and articulate highs".

A proprietary acoustic port structure, meanwhile, complements the five drivers performance in pursuit of a clear, clean audio signature.

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On the outside, the in-ears' streamlined exterior is designed to represent the form of "a pebble shaped by flowing water", all while delivering a secure and comfortable fit across extended listening sessions.

(Image credit: Activo)

The Activo Scoop aim to be a flexible pair of in-ear companions, offering USB-C, 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm connections for easy usage across a range of portable music players, laptops and smartphones.

The new wired earbuds also feature a braided cable, featuring silver-plated and oxygen-free copper wiring. The earphones themselves are furnished with two sets of ear tips – one set in silicone and the other made from memory foam – in small, medium and large sizes.

The Activo Scoop are available now, priced at £99 (further prices pending).

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