Cleer Audio's latest pair of open wireless earbuds are certainly talking the talk.

The Arc 5 tease a "cinematic 3D audio experience" thanks to their implementation of Dolby Atmos spatial audio, with Cleer vowing that its latest buds set "a new standard for open-ear listening" at this level.

The Arc 5 promise "exceptional clarity, natural vocals, and punchy bass" thanks to backing from their THX audio certification and a redesigned acoustic structure optimised for better clarity and spatial imaging.

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The open earbuds make use of THX's spatial audio with head tracking powers for a more three-dimensional listening experience, complimented by Dolby Atmos support for more immersive music and movies.

The ARC 5 promises ergonomic improvements over their predecessors, the Cleer Arc 3, in pursuit of a more secure, stable wearer experience, with thinner and lighter over-ear hooks designed to reduce pressure while maintaining stability.

(Image credit: Cleer)

The new buds come equipped with a screen-adorned smart case, similar to that which you might find accompanying the flagship JBL Tour Pro 3, with an AMOLED display showcasing the likes of playback controls, equaliser settings and battery life.

Speaking of battery life, the Clear Audio Arc 5 offer a hearty 60 hours of total playtime, while a quick charging facility grants up to 2 hours of playback from a 5 minute boost. An IPX7 waterproof rating, meanwhile, should provide ample protection from rain and sweat if you're using your buds for workouts or just daily use.

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According to Hideaki Yamaguchi, CEO of Cleer Audio Americas: “By combining an THX Certification and THX spatial audio with improved ergonomic design...we’ve created earbuds that deliver immersive cinematic audio, unmatched comfort, and exceptional value—all while keeping users aware of their surroundings".

The Cleer Audio Arc 5 come in a choice of black or white finishes and are available now, priced at $220.

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