US brand Revel has announced its new six-strong Performa4 range.

Billed as a "landmark new collection of high-performance loudspeakers", the new range comprises two floorstanders, two bookshelf models, a dedicated centre channel and a powered subwoofer.

Central to each new speaker is Revel’s seventh-generation 'Acoustic Lens Waveguide' technology, which mounts a 25mm dome tweeter for more seamless integration with the midrange driver and aims to deliver "improved dynamic range and reduced distortion" for a more "immersive and natural listening experience".

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Further, every Performa4 speaker features Revel’s new 'Deep Ceramic Composite' (DCC) and 'Micro Ceramic Composite' (MCC) transducers, aiming to deliver exceptional rigidity and reduced sonic distortion.

All woofer and midrange drivers also feature aluminium frames for "optimal airflow, reduced weight, and improved resonance performance".

The flagship of the range are the F346 three-way floorstanders, which each house a trio of 16.5cm MCC woofers, a 16.5cm DCC midrange, and a single 25mm DCC dome tweeter. The speakers also feature rear ports alongside crystal brass binding posts, as well as solid aluminium feet with optional floor spikes depending on your space.

Next are the F235 three-way floorstanders, which aim to bring the same flagship performance of the F346 to a more compact speaker. The smaller towers house three 13cm MCC cone woofers and a 13cm DCC cone midrange, as well as the same 25mm DCC dome tweeter as found in the F346.

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Again, the F235 are rear ported, feature crystal brass binding posts, and come with optional floor spikes.

The Revel Performa4 M146 bookshelf speaker (Image credit: Revel)

If you're after something even more compact, the M146 are the larger of the two new Performa4 standmounts, complemented by the smaller M145 bookshelf speakers. Each M146 houses a 16.5cm MCC cone woofer and a 25mm DC dome tweeter, while the M145 feature a 13cm version of that MCC woofer and the same 25mm tweeter.

A pair of aluminium and steel stands are also sold as part of the range if you want to mount your M146 or M145.

For your home cinema system, the C25 centre channel loudspeaker promises "seamless matching" with its standmount and floorstanding siblings, packing dual 13cm MCC cone woofers and that 25mm DCC tweeter.

For a bit of added bass, meanwhile, the B140 subwoofer offers 1500 watts of peak Class D amplification for "deep, effortless bass".

According to Jim Garrett, senior director of product strategy and planning at Harman Audio: “The Performa4 series represents the culmination of thousands of hours of research, development, and real-world testing. With our new seventh-generation Acoustic Lens waveguide and advanced DCC and MCC transducers, we’ve raised the bar for what’s possible in this class."

The Revel Performa4 series will be available in April. All models are available in Natural Walnut or Black Walnut veneer finishes, with prices as follows:

- F346 floorstanders: $6999 per pair

- F345 floorstanders: $4999 per pair

- M146 standmounts: $2999 per pair

- M145 standmounts: $1999 per pair

- C245 centre channel: $1499

- B140 subwoofer: $2999

- MFS4 stands: $699 per pair

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