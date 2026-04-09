Revel's new loudspeaker series packs next-generation tech to deliver music "with the utmost purity"

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Revel introduces the six-strong Performa4 lineup

Revel Performa4 floorstanding speakers in two finishes on a white background
(Image credit: Revel)

US brand Revel has announced its new six-strong Performa4 range.

Billed as a "landmark new collection of high-performance loudspeakers", the new range comprises two floorstanders, two bookshelf models, a dedicated centre channel and a powered subwoofer.

Central to each new speaker is Revel’s seventh-generation 'Acoustic Lens Waveguide' technology, which mounts a 25mm dome tweeter for more seamless integration with the midrange driver and aims to deliver "improved dynamic range and reduced distortion" for a more "immersive and natural listening experience".

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Further, every Performa4 speaker features Revel’s new 'Deep Ceramic Composite' (DCC) and 'Micro Ceramic Composite' (MCC) transducers, aiming to deliver exceptional rigidity and reduced sonic distortion.

Revel Performa4 M146 standmount speaker on a white background in a walnut finish

The Revel Performa4 M146 bookshelf speaker (Image credit: Revel)

If you're after something even more compact, the M146 are the larger of the two new Performa4 standmounts, complemented by the smaller M145 bookshelf speakers. Each M146 houses a 16.5cm MCC cone woofer and a 25mm DC dome tweeter, while the M145 feature a 13cm version of that MCC woofer and the same 25mm tweeter.

A pair of aluminium and steel stands are also sold as part of the range if you want to mount your M146 or M145.

For your home cinema system, the C25 centre channel loudspeaker promises "seamless matching" with its standmount and floorstanding siblings, packing dual 13cm MCC cone woofers and that 25mm DCC tweeter.

For a bit of added bass, meanwhile, the B140 subwoofer offers 1500 watts of peak Class D amplification for "deep, effortless bass".

According to Jim Garrett, senior director of product strategy and planning at Harman Audio: “The Performa4 series represents the culmination of thousands of hours of research, development, and real-world testing. With our new seventh-generation Acoustic Lens waveguide and advanced DCC and MCC transducers, we’ve raised the bar for what’s possible in this class."

The Revel Performa4 series will be available in April. All models are available in Natural Walnut or Black Walnut veneer finishes, with prices as follows:

- F346 floorstanders: $6999 per pair
- F345 floorstanders: $4999 per pair
- M146 standmounts: $2999 per pair
- M145 standmounts: $1999 per pair
- C245 centre channel: $1499
- B140 subwoofer: $2999
- MFS4 stands: $699 per pair

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Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

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