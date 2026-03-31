Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the final two members of its five-part Atelier centenary series: the Beolab 90 Monarch Edition and the Beolab 90 Zenith Edition.

Following on from the Titan, Shadow and Mirage Editions, which were created to celebrate 100 years of B&O last year, the new limited production speakers boast exclusive materials and design aesthetics to put a new spin on the brand's mammoth Beolab 90 loudspeakers.

The Danish company already celebrated its big birthday last year with a trio of special edition products, including the reimagined Beoplay H100 headphones and an exclusive spin on the Beosound A5 wireless speaker.

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The Belolab 90 Monarch employs rosewood lamellas alongside precision-engineered aluminium components to transform the flagship speaker, says B&O, into a "flowing, sculptural object".

The new Monarch speakers also feature semi-transparent fabric sections so that you can catch a glimpse of the many acoustic drivers working beneath, in a bid to seamlessly meld functionality and aesthetic into a cohesive, unified design.

The Zenith Edition, meanwhile, are described by its creators as "a symphony of pearls", wherein thousands of aluminium spheres and mother-of-pearl inlays combine to give the special speakers a layered, tactile effect.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The Zeniths' machined aluminium facemask has been pearl blasted and anodised in a dark grey so as to closely resemble an oyster shell, while semi-transparent fabrics have also been added to grant a glimpse of the workings beneath.

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Both editions deploy the angular, 360-degree design of the classic Beolab 90 speaker, with each driver firing in a different direction to help disperse sound around the room. The towers hold a total of 18 drivers, consisting of seven 30mm tweeters, seven 8.6cm midrange drivers, three 21cm side and rear woofers, and a single 26cm front woofer.

Limited to just ten pairs per edition, each pair is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and come with a miniature aluminium Beolab 90 sculpture in the corresponding edition, presented in a custom aluminium delivery box.

Want to be part of a very exclusive club? That'll be £410,000 / €480,000 per pair, please, for either the Zenith or the Monarch.

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