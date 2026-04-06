Previously on Rewind Sennheiser headphone uncertainty, new Sony TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

The long Easter weekend is coming to an end for many of us, which means an imminent return to work. But, don’t let that dampen your spirits as we’ve got a fresh entry to our weekly Rewind, hi-fi and home cinema news digest to brighten your day.

And what a week it was for our experts, with everything from new, super-exclusive Bang & Olufsen speakers to fresh news on Sony and TCL’s new Home Entertainment partnership breaking.

Here’s everything you need to know.

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Bang & Olufsen has made some new uber-premium speakers

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

If you like your hi-fi standmounts to function as a work of art as well as speakers and are willing to pay Renoir prices for them, good news! Bang & Olufsen has you covered with its new Beolab 90 Monarch Edition and the Beolab 90 Zenith Edition speakers.

The new speakers are the final two entries to the firm’s Atelier centenary series, following the Titan, Shadow and Mirage Editions. As well as uber-swish looks, both speakers feature atypical 360 designs inspired by the classic Beolab 90 speaker.

But they don't just look funky (one of our writers described them as “a ’70s robot having a boogie), there’s a functional reason for the design: it lets B&O place each driver firing in a different direction to help disperse sound around the room.

The only bad news is that, as well as costing more than the average house, B&O’s only making 10, so you’ll have to act fast if you want a pair.

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Read the full story: Bang & Olufsen adds to its super-high-end, super-exclusive series of limited edition speakers

Sony and TCL’s new partnership has an official name

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Great National Parks)

News that Sony had inked a deal to sell a 51 per cent stake of its Home Entertainment business to TCL, as part of a new partnership, was one of 2026’s biggest news stories.

And we still have lots of questions; what it means for Sony’s Award-winning OLEDs, with TCL famously not favouring the tech, being chief among them. But last week, we got one snippet of useful information, specifically that the two have set up a new entity for the partnership, 'Bravia Inc'. Catchy right?

Read the full story: Sony and TCL’s 'Bravia Inc' is official – but questions remain for OLED

We reviewed Apple’s new over-ears

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Apple AirPods Max were a long-standing recommendation, especially for iPhone users, in our best wireless headphones guide. Which is why we were excited to see how the new Apple AirPods Max 2 performed when a pair landed in our test rooms last week.

And after a lot of listening through them, we can confirm they’re a very accomplished performer capable of delivering a smooth, balanced sound. But, before you go rushing for your wallet, for everyone not on an iPhone, it may be worth reading our full review, as there are some capable alternatives available that may be a better fit.

Read our full Apple AirPods Max 2 review

We asked how to make home cinema more accessible

(Image credit: Future)

Sight and hearing loss are common problems, ones that being a cinephile or audiophile doesn’t offer any protection against.

We know that for two reasons. First, because many of us at What Hi-Fi? aren’t spring chickens anymore. Second, because you, our wonderful readers, frequently ask questions about ways to cope with the problems, while continuing to enjoy your films and music in the best way possible despite them.

And sadly, the truth is, a lot of the time, we don’t have the answers you’re looking for. Which is why last week, we took the time to talk to Deaf Action's BSL Film Club and get a clear picture of what needs to change to make home cinema truly accessible.

Read the full story: "It’s not always about whether something is loud enough; it’s about whether it’s clear" – how home cinema remains out of reach for some people

We built a home cinema system around a giant TCL TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (One Piece))

Looking for a giant-screen, Dolby Atmos-enabled home cinema experience? Need to keep costs down? Then we’ve got good news! Last week, our team of home cinema experts built one around the Award-winning, 98-inch TCL 98C7K Mini LED TV that will deliver exactly that, for less than £3000. If that’s not a bargain, we don’t know what is!

Read the full story: TCL's 98-inch Award-winning Mini LED TV is the basis of this super-simple home cinema

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