Happy Monday, and welcome to another entry in our weekly Rewind, hi-fi and home cinema news digest.

And what a week we had. As well as finishing testing one of 2026’s most interesting flagship OLED TVs, we got a sneak peek at Sony’s next-generation home cinema tech and saw a British hi-fi heavyweight unveil a new modular line of speakers.

Here’s everything you need to know.

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LG’s flagship OLED is good, not great

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Dinosaurs)

With Sony unlikely to unveil a Bravia 8 II successor, and Panasonic only having one new, entry-level OLED TV coming this year, the LG G6 is a big deal.

It’s one of just three new, big-name flagship OLEDs set to arrive this year, sitting alongside the Samsung S95H and Philips 911.

While we’ve had in-person, hands-on demos with all three, the G6 is the first we’ve managed to fully review in our dedicated viewing rooms.

We found a lot to like about the G6, which delivers a punchy, bombastic picture, but its overt focus on brightness above all else does bring some issues with it – ones that will put off cinephiles that want an authentic, “as the director intended” home cinema experience.

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Read our full LG G6 review

A look at Sony’s next-gen TV tech

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We’ve heard a lot about RGB Mini LED since early prototype sets with the tech started appearing last year. But this week we got a chance to chat to Sony about its plans for the tech, which it's decided to refer to as “True RGB”.

At a press event in Japan, attended by our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, the brand declined to give any info on specific models but it did confirm new True RGB TVs will go on sale “eventually” – and that it had been working on the tech behind closed doors for a staggering 20 years.

Apparently, it’s not interested in being “first”, as rival Hisense is; it wants to be the best.

We also got a chance to see a prototype model running alongside its four-star flagship Mini LED, the Bravia 9, which certainly gave us food for thought.

Read the full story: Sony's new True RGB TV looks amazing in action, but is it an OLED killer?

Modular speakers from Cambridge Audio