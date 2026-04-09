This portable cassette player blends retro charm with wireless convenience

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The Miko Cassette Player looks like a relic from the ’80s, but packs Bluetooth for wireless playback

The Gadhouse Miko Cassette Player in both green and blue, on a powder blue background.
(Image credit: Gadhouse)

Vinyl might be well and truly back, but cassettes are also on the upswing: sales grew by over 200 per cent in the first three months of last year, according to Music Week. But you're going to need something to play them on.

While it might look retro – right down to its translucent cover that lets you see the tape moving – the Gadhouse Mike Cassette Player has a decidedly modern touch: Bluetooth. That means you can play your cassettes wirelessly through a Bluetooth speaker or some of the best Bluetooth headphones.

It's not the first Bluetooth cassette player we've seen – We Are Rewind's Edith model came out last year. But Gadhouse's effort is considerably cheaper.

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The Miko is out now for £70 / $99 (around AU$130). Better dig out those old cassettes.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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