Two of the UK's most popular TV services could be shutting down – and it's bad news if you're off the grid

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Freely is likely to take on the mantle

Freely TV
(Image credit: Everyone TV)

If you watch TV through a Freeview aerial or a Freesat satellite dish, you might want to prick up your ears. There are reports that the UK government is in the process of drawing up plans to phase out the TV services.

That’s according to The Telegraph via Cord Busters, who say that a green paper (a document that sets out proposals for discussion before any final decisions are made) has been signed off by both the Culture Secretary and Technology Secretary.

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You have to pay for the installation of a satellite dish if you don’t have one, but if you own a TV that already has Freesat or Freeview built in, then the service doesn’t cost extra. There is also the option to buy a set-top box to add to your system.

I’ve tried Freely: here are five things I like and three things that could be improved

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

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