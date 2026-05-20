I never thought I’d see Netflix embrace physical media – but things are changing

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The Stranger Things box set could be making Netflix nostalgic in more ways than one

Stranger Things
(Image credit: Netflix)

In March, we reported that Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things would receive a 4K Blu-ray release.

Nothing unusual there, right? After all, Stranger Things is one of Netflix's biggest shows – number three according to Netflix itself – so there’s nothing remarkable about it receiving a lavish 4K Blu-ray set box now that the series has wrapped up.

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Given that Netflix relies on a subscription-based model, we can absolutely see why. And yes, despite our best efforts, there’s no denying that physical media sales have been falling over the past decade.

And then Netflix simply… stopped. Around 2018, as the media giant was growing in subscribers and producing more shows in-house, it made the tactical decision to pivot away from physical media. Stranger Things was one of many series to have its first few seasons available on Blu-ray, but then leaving no way to watch the later seasons without a Netflix subscription.

Until now. The entertainment juggernaut absolutely did not have to release Stranger Things on home video – the show and its upcoming spin-offs will continue to be subscription drivers in the years to come. Yes, Netflix probably smelled the money opportunity in a pricey deluxe edition set, but the fact that it would allow one of its crown jewels to slip into the physical media pool in 2026 is surprising, and perhaps rather telling.

Black background with an image of the 4K Blu-ray Stranger Things release.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So what now? While the return to regular releases seems unlikely, and my dreams of a Bojack Horseman box set are all but dashed, we could be seeing future Netflix hits get a lavish 4K collection once they have wrapped up. 4K Blu-Ray sales are on the rise, helped very much by boutique collector’s sets, so it could all depend on how well the Stranger Things box set sells once it hits shelves in July.

Yes, this is only one of Netflix’s many shows, and a unique case given the nostalgic sci-fi show's long-running popularity. But maybe, just maybe, physical media fans can start prising a nail from the coffin…

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Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

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