Amazon is making a change to Prime Video and it's bad news for 4K content

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Prices are going up but only in one territory (for now)

Amazon Prime Video home screen 2024
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As streaming services have surged in popularity over the last decade, we have also seen prices soar and additional tiers used as a way to ramp up subscription costs.

And Amazon Prime Video is the latest service to up its prices, with its ad-free tier going up from $2.99 to $4.99 in the US, starting from 10th April. This tier is also being rebranded as Amazon Prime Video Ultra.

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Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

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