Marshall's guitar amp-inspired Stockwell III is a small, portable speaker with a big battery life

Marshall has added to its extensive roster of Bluetooth speakers with the new Stockwell III.

Designed for listeners "who want powerful sound without sacrificing portability", the new speaker makes use of Marshall's 'True Stereophonic 360-degree' sound technology, designed to fill any space with more immersive, expansive audio.

The Stockwell III also features a 'Dynamic Loudness' feature which automatically balances bass, mid and treble frequencies "to preserve detail and clarity" at any volume.