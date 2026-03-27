Netflix has raised its US prices once again. This is the second price rise in 14 months, with the last one happening in January 2025.

The price rise only applies to the US for now. The new prices are as follows.

Standard with Ads : $8.99 (was $7.99)

: $8.99 (was $7.99) Standard: $19.99 (was $17.99)

$19.99 (was $17.99) Premium: $26.99 (was $24.99)

The prices apply to new customers immediately, while existing subscribers will pay the new prices from their next billing cycle. Existing customers will be notified a month ahead of time before the new charges apply.

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It's a bold move by Netflix. Competition in the streaming space has never been fiercer, with Disney+ going great guns and HBO Max coming to more countries recently (including the UK).

Presumably Netflix has crunched the numbers and is confident that any loss in subscribers will be more than offset by the extra revenue the higher prices bring.

Netflix says these higher prices will allow it to invest in the service more. "Our approach remains the same: we continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience," it told Variety in a statement.

Netflix recently walked away from a deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery. As Netflix CFO Spence Neumann recently pointed out at an investor conference, that leaves the streaming giant with "$2.8 billion in our pocket that we didn’t have a few weeks ago".

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Cynics might say that should be more than enough to enable the company to invest in the service without raising prices for subscribers.

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