Netflix are hiking their prices in the US – and it could be bad news for UK subscribers

I’m sure many of us can recall the days when getting an all inclusive Netflix subscription would only set you back £5.99 per month in the UK.

But those blessed times are behind us. As its subscribers have grown to a global audience of 700 million, so too have its prices with the standard subscription without ads costing £10.99 monthly in the UK. Things are about to get even more pricey in the US, however, as Netflix have announced a set of new price hikes.

Netflix Standard with ads has gone from $6.99 to $7.99 monthly, and without ads has gone up to $17.99 from $15.49. Perhaps the most egregious of them all is Netflix Premium which has gone from $22.99 to $24.99. Canada, Portugal and Argentina are also included in the price increase.

It said that this year the streaming service will be focusing on providing more live TV and video games, including “socially engaging” party games and mainstream established titles such as Grand Theft Auto.

So, what does that mean for the price in the UK? Netflix hasn’t released anything to suggest there will be an increase in any other countries, but their price hikes in the US could well transfer further afield.

The UK equivalent of the new US pricing tiers would be £6.49 (Standard with ads), £14.60 (without ads) and £20.28 (Premium). We’ll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any pricing hikes in the UK.

In the last decade there have been a whole host of streaming services created to rival Netflix, and the prices have been getting more and more competitive. Disney Plus, for example, is £4.99 for its lowest tier subscription.

