Here we go again. Amazon Prime Day will return in June, the firm has announced, though it stopped short of naming the exact dates. The rumours say late June.

What we do know is that the annual sale will take place in 22 countries (including the UK, US, France, Germany and Singapore). Customers in Australia, Brazil, India and Japan will get their own separate Prime Day later this summer.

We are promised deals on “the hottest brands, trending items, creator favourites, and Amazon-exclusive products”, though it doesn’t name any brands that will be taking part. If past years are a guide, expect to see big discounts on LG TVs, and some of the best wireless headphones from Sony, Bose, Apple and more.

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As ever, you will need to be a Prime member to be eligible for the discounts. But you can take advantage of the free trial, if you haven’t done so before.

According to Amazon, Prime Day 2025 was the biggest so far. It says that independent sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses – account for more than 60 per cent of the site’s sales, and they achieved “record sales and a record number of items sold” (though it doesn’t go into specifics).

We’ll bring you the official dates for Prime Day 2026 once they are confirmed, and of course we shall highlight the best deals on all manner of audio visual gear. Stay tuned.

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