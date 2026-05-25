Naim’s five-star amplifier, a Reel-y unexpected revival, new flagship Sony headphones fall short and more

Welcome to Rewind, the weekly column where we sum up all the latest big (and small) developments in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema.

This week, our team was particularly busy. First, our senior staff writer visited Denon and Marantz in Japan to check out the companies’ reference systems.

Then, back home, our reviewers were hard at work testing Sony’s new premium wireless headphones.

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Here’s what you need to know.

Denon and Marantz’s reference system is pretty amazing

(Image credit: Denon/Marantz)

Denon and Marantz are two big names in home audio. The two are behind some of the top hardware that we still use as reference equipment in our review rooms.

Which is why our senior staff writer took the time to check out the firms’ reference systems while visiting their HQ in Japan. Combining more than £200,000 of hardware and fitted in a bespoke room, it was quite the experience.

Read the full story: Denon and Marantz took me to hi-fi and home cinema heaven with its £200,000 reference system, and it sounded out of this world

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Is reel-to-reel making a comeback?

(Image credit: Chasing The Dragon)

Reel-to-reel has never been “mainstream” in the way vinyl, CD or tape has. But that hasn’t stopped it from getting its own retro-revival.

Throw a stone in audiophile circles, and you are quite likely to hit at least one enthusiast who swears by it or is at least interested in the format.

Eager to understand the appeal, last week our regular contributor, Joe Svetlik, took the time to talk to some of the enthusiasts, manufacturers and record labels fueling the format’s resurgence.

Read the full story: Forget vinyl, reel-to-reel tapes are the last word in sound quality – and they’re making a comeback

We tested the Sony 1000X The Collexion

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony’s wireless headphones have been on a winning streak for a while. Jump to our current What Hi-Fi? Award-winners list, and you’ll see plenty of examples proving that point.

Because of this, we were excited to review its new 1000X The Collexion wireless over-ears last week. Sitting above their five-star Sony WH-1000XM6 siblings, The Collexion are direct rivals to the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, Dali IO-8 and Focal Bathys.

They feature a completely new design and bespoke carbon-fibre 30mm drive unit, and Sony is pitching them as its most premium and refined wireless offering to date.

There is undeniably some truth to that boast, with The Collexion offering a spacious, open and mature sound with exceptional levels of textural detail. But, they didn’t quite deliver in one key area we care about: fun.

Read our in-depth Sony 1000X The Collexion review

Naim’s NAC 552 / NAP 500 DR impressed our reviewers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week, we tested the latest generation of the Naim NAC 552 / NAP 500 DR. The original version of the set-up launched around 25 years ago, and while the latest iteration looks similar, Naim has been making subtle refinements to it over the years.

This latest version in our test room, then, is a fairly different beast from the original. It’s also why this remains a stellar option for serious hi-fi fans looking for a premium amplification solution to drive their high-end setup.

Though they require careful partnering – as the combination is ruthless with its ability to expose components’ flaws – when matched properly the results are excellent. As we say in our NAC 552 / NAP 500 DR review:

“The Naim NAC 552/NAP 500 DR pairing remains an exceptional performer and is up there with the best we have heard at this level. Highly recommended.”

Read our in-depth Naim NAC 552 / NAP 500 DR review

The inside skinny on turntable design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

What makes a great turntable? It’s a tricky question that engineers and members of our reviews team have spent entire careers trying to answer.

Last week, our deputy editor, Andy Madden, took up the challenge, interviewing some of the top names in turntable design on the topic. And, as is often the case with hi-fi, the answer, if you could even call it that, is incredibly complicated…

Read the full story: “The tiniest difference in a component can significantly change the sound” – hi-fi engineers discuss the subtle art of turntable design

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