We're waiting on a small but important detail about the TV industry’s new “OLED killer”

For years, I’ve championed the need for more top-tier, premium small TVs. Mainly because, if you’re shopping at flagship levels, sizes tend to only go down to 48 inches.

And even then, the smallest flagship OLED options don’t tend to feature the next-generation Primary RBG Tandem OLED or QD-OLED panel tech seen on their larger siblings, making them feel oddly compromised, despite their premium pricing.

This is still the case, with 2026's 48-inch LG G6, Samsung S99H and Philips 911. And, sadly, most of the engineers we talk to have indicated that things won’t change any time soon.

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As we understand it, the lack of small, truly next-generation OLEDs is due to technical challenges that occur when shrinking the advanced panels below 55 inches.

There is also the general focus on making larger, not smaller, TVs we're seeing from most brands' leadership teams right now.

Which is why, when numerous companies started marketing RGB Mini LED as the “OLED-killer” cinephiles have been waiting for, I got excited.

Not because I thought it would defeat OLED in the holistic premium OLED space. I’ve been burned too many times reviewing new tech that made similar claims over the years (cough, Mini LED) to do that without seeing the proof in the pudding.

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Instead, my pulse briefly raced as the tech could potentially hit OLED where it hurts, and fill the small, premium TV-sized hole in the market.

So much so that I decided to do a call around with the main movers and shakers set to use the next generation panel tech. But, with my call around now concluded, I have some bad news. It’s not happening, at least not this year.

“The smallest we plan to offer is 55 inches,” a Hisense spokesperson told me.

“We’re not commenting on future products,” TCL then followed up, when I asked about its RGB Mini LED offering, which currently starts at 65-inches big.

“No comment,” every firm added in chorus, in response to my follow-up question asking if the lack of small options was due to similar manufacturing and technical complexities to OLED.

But, regardless of the reasoning, the lack of smaller options feels like a missed opportunity. Many people can’t sensibly accommodate a 55-inch, let alone a 65-inch TV, in their home, even with the cinephile community. I fall into that camp.

That’s why I still have an ageing 48-inch LG C2 in my lounge. But that doesn't mean I’m happy to live with a compromised experience, or that I’m unwilling to pay a premium for a better, next-generation experience.

Better contrast, more accurate colours, improved motion handling and upscaling. These are all things I’m willing to pay for. To borrow the age-old adage, it’s not the size but what you do with it that matters, at least for me.

So seeing RGB Mini LED TV makers, seemingly as disinterested in the space as premium OLED makers, is disappointing. Here’s hoping we get better news next year…

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