We're waiting on a small but important detail about the TV industry’s new “OLED killer”

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I asked all the big names about RGB Mini LED on small TVs, and the responses left me concerned

The 65-inch Hisense UR9 RGB Mini LED TV, photographed on a white, wooden unit. On the screen is a still from Netflix documentary, The Dinosaurs.
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (The Dinosaurs))

For years, I’ve championed the need for more top-tier, premium small TVs. Mainly because, if you’re shopping at flagship levels, sizes tend to only go down to 48 inches.

And even then, the smallest flagship OLED options don’t tend to feature the next-generation Primary RBG Tandem OLED or QD-OLED panel tech seen on their larger siblings, making them feel oddly compromised, despite their premium pricing.

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Which is why, when numerous companies started marketing RGB Mini LED as the “OLED-killer” cinephiles have been waiting for, I got excited.

Not because I thought it would defeat OLED in the holistic premium OLED space. I’ve been burned too many times reviewing new tech that made similar claims over the years (cough, Mini LED) to do that without seeing the proof in the pudding.

So much so that I decided to do a call around with the main movers and shakers set to use the next generation panel tech. But, with my call around now concluded, I have some bad news. It’s not happening, at least not this year.

“No comment,” every firm added in chorus, in response to my follow-up question asking if the lack of small options was due to similar manufacturing and technical complexities to OLED.

But, regardless of the reasoning, the lack of smaller options feels like a missed opportunity. Many people can’t sensibly accommodate a 55-inch, let alone a 65-inch TV, in their home, even with the cinephile community. I fall into that camp.

Better contrast, more accurate colours, improved motion handling and upscaling. These are all things I’m willing to pay for. To borrow the age-old adage, it’s not the size but what you do with it that matters, at least for me.

So seeing RGB Mini LED TV makers, seemingly as disinterested in the space as premium OLED makers, is disappointing. Here’s hoping we get better news next year…

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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