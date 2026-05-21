"Sound comes first" – we speak to Sennheiser about German engineering, changing ownership, and 80 years of making music

Sennheiser is at a fascinating, potentially pivotal moment, in its history. The established German brand's headphone division is currently up for sale, with its current owner – Swiss hearing care company Sonova – looking to offload its stake in order to focus on its core market.

Sennheiser isn't some novice or niche brand that has failed to carve out much of a reputation. The 80-year-old company deals in microphones, soundbars and, most famously, headphones, and while that latter market has never been so richly competitive, Sennheiser has scored numerous recent successes to indicate that it is, in fact, more than ready to tackle the competition head-on.

Its stunning Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless headphones, for instance, set a new benchmark for wireless sound at their price, and when you're competing with the likes of Sony, Bose, Apple and Bowers & Wilkins, that's some achievement.

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This is a brand, then, which clearly has the talent and resources to compete with, and even overcome, its key rivals, but with aspects of its future still uncertain, how it continues to compete and the resources it has available to do so remain somewhat up in the air.

To get a clearer picture, we headed over to the company's Hanover headquarters to see how Sennheiser operates, delve its working philosophy and, perhaps most importantly, find out where it is headed.

'German engineering' – what is the Sennheiser way?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Since its founding way back in 1945, Sennheiser has been guided by a principle which continues to guide its working culture: the idea of what head of research and development Stephan Lietz dubs "German engineering".

This being a German company – the story begins in a farmhouse near Hanover in 1945 and the production of the brand's first-ever microphone – you'd be forgiven for simply labelling this as a slightly jingoistic term espousing the superiority of Teutonic technical prowess.

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Quite the opposite. German engineering isn't tied to a nation, but rather, it's an idea which refers to a pursuit of certain standards which transcend any particular place or person. In short, it's a desire to make everything better, all of the time.

As Lietz explains: "For us, we have a modern interpretation. You're never satisfied. You always strive for the best, and you look at all the different details. We have three locations, and in the R&D department, we have fourteen different nations, that means we are not a German group of people. This is about our culture and the way we work".

It's hard not to get that impression as you walk around the Hanover facility and chat to the company's engineers, most of whom reiterate, quite unprovoked, their relentless desire to make a good product better.

Much of the company's research and testing takes place in Hanover, but there's also a Sennheiser factory in Tullamore, Ireland, the main facility for manufacturing transducers found in the brand’s audiophile headphones which we visited back in 2023.

Having a taste of the precision that goes into assembling the HD 820/800S and the HD 650/660S2 wired headphones in Ireland, and then seeing the precise laser measurements required to ascertain minute variations in a drivers' air displacement in Hanover, it's easy to see how the concept of German engineering can transcend the bounds of mere geography.

"Sound comes first" – the Sennheiser philosophy

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

No, we're not expecting an established audio manufacturer to say that sound doesn't matter, but when we hear multiple Sennheiser employees, from engineers to high-level executives, enthusing that this is a "sound-first" company, it's hard not to feel relief and quiet pride in equal measure.

Stephan Lietz is again the one to emphasise this shared philosophy, but it's something we hear time and again as we tour around the Hanover facility: "High quality sound comes first. (We are discovering) new materials, new ways of using transducers – there is still a lot to do".

If, as we did, you get the chance to try out the iconic Sennheiser HE 1 headphones system, it's easy to see how that sound-first philosophy translates to actual production, albeit taken to the extreme in terms of performance and price. Sennheiser's integrated electrostatic headphone-cum-amplifier system costs north of £60,000, but as an expression of just how much detail you can squeeze out of a pair of headphones, there's not much else that comes close.

We dig a little deeper, keener to discover if there's a signature sonic philosophy acting as a North Star for how the German brand tunes its headphones. Again, it's gratifying to hear that Sennheiser's criteria for production correlates rather nicely with what we look for on the listening side.

That desire to reveal emotion clearly underpins all headphone and audio production, but what's interesting is how much wiggle room there is from product to product. As Lietz explains:

"It's always different. Let's say you're designing something like the HD 800, you assume the environment where the user is using this device. You have your studio, your amplifiers, your chair, you lean back, close your eyes and listen. This means the experience needs to be different".

"Momentum's use case is people on the move or sitting on your computer or couch, and therefore you have to tune differently, but haptics and materials also play a role. It should be comfortable all the time. Use case very heavily influences how you design the product".

There's an understanding, then, that different headphones serve different requirements, and while Sennheiser continues to view the Momentum line as an "entry-point" into the company's wider range, certain aspects of their tuning have been adjusted to accommodate a slightly different audience.

"If you look at Momentum, there's a lot more bass when compared with other audiophile headphones? Why? Because the user expects this and the typical music played back is mixed for this type of headphone, so our tuning is different".

Sound comes first, then, but the type of sound? That can vary enormously from headphone to headphone, person to person, use case to use case.

What is Sennheiser and where is it headed?

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

This is the subject that seems to rear its head time and again when chatting to the kind folk at the Hanover office: how Sennheiser communicates its identity, philosophy and vision to the customers to whom it wants to appeal.

In a world of Apples, Boses, Sonys and B&Ws, how does Sennheiser stand out for the crowd and, more importantly, ensure that it is finding a way of meeting its desired customers in the middle? It's all well and good producing great headphones, but making sure you're directing your customers to the products designed for them is a major challenge.

Much of that challenge lies more in education rather than merely marketing. As Tim Bosmans, head of portfolio management and marketing explains, there are so many potential customers who don't necessarily understand the major sonic gains available to them beyond their iPhone's tinny speakers or their £30 pair of cheap wireless earbuds.

"It's not just a matter of can we make the sound better, it's can we make it more accessible. That's where we need to play a part, and ultimately, it's about educating our consumers".

It's not an easy trick, and Bosmans is open and honest about the challenge of communicating exactly what a good pair of headphones will grant any potential customer. Better branding? More transparency with customers? Social media? Live events? Even we have to admit that, from the other side of the fence, we're sometimes left frustrated by 'proper' audio's struggle to communicate its benefits to the average person on the street.

Lilika Beck agrees, but hopes that once customers experience Sennheiser sound, there is, and increasingly will be, a clear path forward for experiencing better and better audio:

"You want to start with Sennheiser? You start with Momentum. Then for some consumers, we want to create a pathway to move into the audiophile journey. We will have more and more options from Momentum upwards".

Those are the customers to whom Sennheiser is keen to appeal, and the brand's strategy going forward looks set to realign to reflect its heritage as an audio-first manufacturer.

As Beck says: "We made the strategic decision to refocus the business on our core competencies – we are a leader in audiophile (products). There's this huge opportunity to build this for the next generation...who aren't yet introduced to these audiophile products".

What about the more affordable side of the market? It's no secret that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears started life at £300 / $350 / AU$550, with the more mid-range Accentum line – including the £160 / $180 / AU$300 Accentum Wireless cans – filling the gap as some of the cheapest headphones Sennheiser has made in the last few years.

For Beck, Sennheiser's future lies in the more premium sphere, with lower-end manufacturing representing too many unwanted challenges:

"It's red ocean. It's a lot of competition and you need a certain level of scale. There are very low margins (and) it's all about volume, so there's higher return rates, and I find that very difficult from an environmental point of view. For us, this (premium market) seems like a very natural focus.

"I think our brand has a reputation of being more premium. We want to return to that positioning".

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

We're fascinated to see what happens next for Sennheiser. As one of the most established names in all of headphones, be they wired or wireless, this is clearly a brand with immense knowledge, resources and, most importantly, talent at its disposal, something to which recent successes, such as the HDB 630 over-ears and Ambeo Soundbar Max, attest.

New ownership is potentially on the horizon, and with that change in owners can come a new direction.

Certainty and stability are not bad things – neither is a potential injection of capital – but with Sennheiser seemingly getting so much right on the development side, the team recognises a need to make sure that it communicates its virtues to a wider audience.

As Tim Bosmans reiterates: "If we look at our campaigns, the one thing Sennheiser hasn't done enough recently is that we need to get out there to help people understand how much is out there and how much quality you can get out of your devices".

"We're looking for someone who is very interested in the consume audio space and what we will bring to our target consumers", says Lilika Beck. That someone is yet to be decided, but whoever those new owners end up being, we hope that they stay true to Sennheiser's principle aim: to keep putting sound first.

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