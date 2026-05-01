Famed American brand JBL has been making all sorts of audio products for its impressive 80-year lifespan.

In that time, an absolute raft of speakers, amplifiers and portables have been served up by one of the most dominant and productive names in audio, with JBL growing from making domestic loudspeakers to pouring out a host of hi-fi, headphones and portable speakers to become one of the most respected brands of its type in the world. Chances are, you own at least a JBL Bluetooth speaker – or you know somebody who does.

Yet across almost all categories of consumer audio, competition has rarely been so fierce. Apple continues to dominate the wireless earbuds space, whereas myriad novice brands are using aggressively priced, feature-laden offerings to upset the market and undermine the established order.

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It’s a scary, ever-changing world out there, so how does JBL reflect on 80 years in the business, and how does it plan to ensure that it makes it to at least 80 more?

To find out, we headed to the company’s Los Angeles headquarters to speak to Sharon Peng, Senior Vice President of Harman, and Mikael Herje, Director of Global Headphones, to talk about the past, present and future of JBL.

Ahead of the curve: JBL’s audio philosophy

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To understand JBL’s sonic philosophy, it’s useful to have a little historical context. When James B. Lansing (hence ‘JBL’) started speaker and driver production in 1946, he did so at a pivotal moment in audio history wherein loudspeakers were becoming more ingrained into both the public and private listening spheres.

In 1946, JBL produced the D130 driver, the company’s first mass-produced loudspeaker unit which was used in cinemas, hi-fi systems, guitar amplifiers and even concert systems. By the 1960s and 1970s, it was producing the likes of the C38 Baron, a compact enclosure for domestic use, and the L100-A, the iconic ‘Quadrex’ grille-fronted speaker designed to bring modern acoustic engineering into the home.

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At the same time, JBL speakers were soundtracking some of the biggest events in musical history. The 1969 Woodstock festival, perhaps the most famous live music event of all time, used JBL speaker components to power the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Who, while 1974’s Cal Jam festival saw JBL part of the loudest sound system ever assembled at the time.

JBL’s sound, therefore, was informed by both home and large-scale use, with two very different use cases – public and private – feeding into one unified sonic philosophy. Music had to sound, according to JBL, energetic and alive, but it also had to retain the clarity and intimacy of the original recording. Straddling that particular line has been integral to 80 years of the company’s sonic philosophy.

The famous Harman Curve, meanwhile, continues to be the anchor point for the tuning of JBL’s audio output.

The curve essentially offers a specific target frequency response, based on Harman’s own series of controlled tests. And, for example, with the newly adjusted JBL Tour One M3 flagship over-ears, the brand has added around 3-5dB to the 4-8kHz range and refined the low-to-mid range for a “cleaner, more natural soundstage”.

The Harman Curve continues to guide audio production, but it isn’t the only way of ensuring consistent audio quality. “We have a core panel of people with all different kinds of backgrounds,” says Sharon Peng, including R&D sites in China, Denmark and a large engineering team in Northridge, Los Angeles.

These 40-strong panels are trained to listen to each JBL product critically, ensuring consistent, in-depth feedback during the research and development stages of production.

Competing with giants

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It’s a tough question, but somebody has to ask it: how does JBL plan to compete with its heavyweight rivals? Especially in those product areas which are so heavily dominated by certain, seemingly immovable brands. For Bluetooth speakers, it is, perhaps, not such a problem – JBL is easily the market leader in both the US and Europe, with a 34 per cent volume share of the market in 2019.

In other categories, though, it’s trickier to carve out such success. A US study from 2022 found that Apple or Apple-owned brand Beats accounts for roughly 50 per cent of all wireless headphones/earbuds sold in the US, with JBL holding firm with around 11 per cent. That’s a strong showing, no doubt – but it could be stronger.

How? According to Mikael Herje, the answer still lies not only in JBL’s commitment to constantly improving its sound, but in the brand’s versatility. In terms of headphones, “We lead with a headphone that fits everyone, but also on the universal play part – you can connect to any device from any source – that’s kind of unique to us.”

JBL has to offer something unique to the market, all while staying true to its own audio philosophy. For Sharon Peng, that philosophy is expressed in three words: “It’s powerful, it’s dynamic, it’s energetic. For each category, we’re trying to set the bar higher.”

A willingness to adapt to the market doesn’t hurt, either. Changes in the Harman Curve showcased on the tweaked Tour One M3 came about due to changes in users’ listening habits.

With listeners wearing products longer than before, the desire to produce a more forgiving sonic signature became important in order to prevent user fatigue. So the brand aimed for a more balanced sonic signature with less emphasis on bass reproduction.

An exciting new space

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Spatial audio is set to be an important thread in JBL's future.

The company’s Harman-owned headquarters feature entire rooms dedicated to the development and refinement of spatial technology, including a bespoke mixing studio and an immersive demonstration room which uses a multi-speaker array to showcase JBL’s development in this exploding area.

We are treated to a demonstration in partnership with Flux’s ‘SPAT’ technology, a creative engine which helps sound engineers design, perform, and deliver immersive audio for live events. And it’s hard not to be impressed by both a bespoke demonstration video and a rendition of Elton John’s Rocket Man as it bounces around the in-built speaker array above, in front of and behind our heads.

JBL is going big on spatial audio – which it sometimes refers to as ‘immersive audio’ – as a means of taking sound beyond the limits of mere audio resolution. According to Sharon Peng, spatial audio “stimulates more areas of the brain than traditional stereo”, boosting the music’s emotional impact and placing the listener “in a believable environment”.

Headphones and earbuds such as the JBL Tour Pro 3 and JBL Tour One M3 have already implemented spatial sound within their specification lists, with JBL keen to push the tech further into the future.

For Mikael Herje, spatial audio isn’t for everyone, but its implementation in certain areas is only going to grow as time goes on. For gamers, for instance, “the spatial feature is very important for the gamer to feel like they’re immersed in the situation. Our R&D team is doing some advanced research, focusing on gaming headphones and our premium sector of the Tour series [of wireless headphones].”

80 more years?

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80 years is an impressive milestone for any company, but you can bet that JBL will want to be celebrating quite a few more anniversaries in the future. The world of audio has changed profoundly since James B. Lansing helped develop JBL’s first mass-production drive unit back in 1946, and you can guarantee that it will change even more as technological innovations continue at an increasingly frightening pace.

Where, then, does JBL fit into that future? And, more importantly, how does it plan to shape it? For Harman CTO Armin Prommersberger, AI and cross-platform integration are going to be integral to near-future development.

Harman’s CTO sees a world of audio that is far more connected, with a smart ecosystem of devices communicating and communicating across speakers, headphones, mobile devices and even car audio.

What about that AI? For Prommersberger, it’s a big deal: “The future speaker analyses what you’re playing, how loud you like it, and then adjusts it in real time,” meaning hardware can push beyond physical limitations to create a sound that is more attuned to the user’s individual needs.

JBL has already used its real-time ‘Sound Boost’ audio processing technology that uses AI algorithms to maximise speaker performance for the likes of the Charge 6 and Flip 7 portables, with the same tech now coming to the upcoming Xtreme 5 and Go 5, too.

Sharon Peng agrees that AI is already taking JBL’s sound beyond the limits of physical hardware: “With AI, you can go to the limit to get better sound. We have AI for voice clarity for the soundbars, so you will hear much clearer voice communication. Dynamically, we’re using an AI model to enhance the human voice.”

Whatever happens, keeping the consumer in mind remains a core priority, with both Peng and Herje emphasising the need to keep that signature JBL sonic philosophy at the heart of every product, be it a pair of £100 wireless earbuds or a high-end set of hi-fi speakers.

“The thing is, our standard is the same, but there is a limitation on the physical side depending on hardware,” says Peng. “But in our mind, the standard is the same".

“It has to be consistently repeatable across all the production levels. All of those design principles and system optimisation need to converge. We want to make sure we reach a certain level, subject to materials.”

80 years is a long time to be in the game, and in that time, JBL has produced some legendary products, from its legendary JBL L100 icons to its ever-dominant series of Bluetooth speakers. Whatever the future holds, we're excited to see what the next 80 years has in store for JBL.

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