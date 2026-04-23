It's April, which means several things: it's officially spring, the sun is (mostly) out and we're in peak marathon season.

But whether you're taking part in a full-on race, running in the local park or just getting a few steps in on the treadmill, you're likely to want a little musical motivation to help you on your way.

And that's where sports headphones come in – earbuds that excel during exercise due to their snug fit, sweatproof credentials or strong noise cancellation.

We've rounded up a few of our favourites below, which have all been reviewed and rated by our expert testing team – quite literally put through their paces, if you will.

So without further ado, here are some earbuds set to get both the music and adrenaline flowing.

There's quite a mix of earbuds, including several What Hi-Fi? favourites. All of the above models are great for running, though each have their own unique strengths.

The Sony WF-C710N are great all-rounders, hitting the sweet spot between a low price and great performance. They're very comfortable for extended runs, boast responsive touch controls and have a solid eight and a half hours of battery life. They're also the cheapest ANC headphones we recommend, should you wish to block outside distractions.

If you take your ANC seriously, however, you might want to consider the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd gen). Noise cancelling is typically excellent as we'd expect from Bose buds, but the premium pair will also work well as everyday buds thanks to high comfort levels, six hours of battery life and aptX Adaptive support. They're also now at their lowest ever price of £249.

For a proper sports-focused design, you might want to opt for the stylish Beats Fit Pro. The innovative wingtip design provides a snug, secure fit no matter how bumpy your run gets, with six hours of battery life and an IPX4 waterproof rating to boot.

For a mid-range option, the five-star JBL Live Pro 2 TWS pack in great sound quality and plenty of useful features without having to stretch to premium prices. They have a solid IPX5 water resistance, ANC and a user-friendly control app to optimise your audio.

We're sure the Apple AirPods Pro 3 need no introduction. Especially for anyone with an iOS device, the AirPods Pro 3 are bursting with features, including a new heart rate sensor to track health and workout stats. Sound is spacious, powerful and dynamic, and the IP57 water and dust resistance rating is the highest on this list.

Finally, the Sony Linkbuds Fit offer in-ear tips which nestle under the ear’s inner ridge for security and stability when running. Together with a small size and weight they really do make for an easy fit, and are stuffed with features such as noise cancellation, head tracking and customisation via the Sony Connect app. Get them now at the lowest price we've seen.

MORE:

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