Yosuke Koizumi is Audio-Technica’s Cartridge Global Product Manager. He started working at the company in 2002 and joined the cartridge development team after a year of training.

Around 8 years ago, Koizumi was promoted to manager status, giving him the responsibility for developing the brand’s cartridges and turntables.

We had the chance to sit down with Yosuke Koizumi at the High End Vienna show and find out more about the technology behind Audio-Technica’s new range-topping AT-MCD1 moving coil cartridge (£9999/$11,000).

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What do you think differentiates Audio-Technica from its rivals?

I think our generator structures are very different from our rivals. When it comes to moving coil cartridges, we have two sets of coils arranged in a V shape, which we think gives better results. Also, when it comes to moving magnets, we have two magnets rather than the usual one.

How did the AT-MCD1 come about?

Around four years ago we launched our 60th anniversary model, the AT-MC2022. It was a limited run of just 60 pieces, and all of them sold out very quickly. After that, Audio-Technica continued to receive enquiries about that product and so we decided to make a successor.