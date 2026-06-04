Audio-Technica's high-end flagship cartridge promises "exceptional level of precision and realism" from your records

Audio-Technica has launched a new flagship moving coil cartridge at the High End Vienna 2026 show, and at £9999 / €11,000, it's also one of the most expensive cartridges we've encountered from the Japanese manufacturer.

The AT-MCD1 cartridge is designed to deliver "an exceptional level of precision and realism" and builds on over 60 years of Japanese audio engineering and craftsmanship. It takes design points from the limited edition AT-MC2022 cartridge made for the 60th anniversary, and refines it further for greater detail, speed and smoothness.

Key to the AT-MCD1 cartridge's design is the integrated, one-piece diamond cantilever and stylus tip, an unusual construction which allows for "ultra-precise signal transmission."

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The 0.2mm square diamond cantilever claims to deliver precisely focused vocals, controlled low frequencies and refined highs, as well as "fast attack and decay with outstanding clarity." We're also promised more realistic and fatigue-free listening thanks to unwanted high frequency resonances being reduced.

This lab-grown diamond is created through CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) to offer excellent uniformity and high reliability, making it an ideal material for use in a cantilever.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The AT-MCD1 is also the first Audio-Technica cartridge to feature a newly-developed Shibata stylus, whose refined profile (R2.7 x r0.08 mil) allows the stylus to trace "even the most intricate groove modulations with more accuracy".

Combined with the "highly responsive" diamond cantilever, the AT-MCD1 is able to relay subtle details of a recording, delivering a "lifelike listening experience."

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The cartridge body structure is light and rigid, and combines titanium, aluminium and elastomer materials, which help to control resonances. Each housing is mirror-polished by hand, and then receives an ion-plated finish that adds durability as well as the black finish of the MC cartridge.

Additional features include a dual moving-coil generator that offers high separation and a wide frequency response, while a high-efficiency magnetic circuit offers higher output voltage.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The cartridge also has PCCOCC (high-purity, long-crystal copper) coils, gold-plated terminal pins, and threaded mounting holes to make it easier to install on tonearms and compatible headshells.

Each AT-MCD1 cartridge is individually engraved with a serial number and comes packaged in a solid cherry wood case, which certainly feels necessary for the asking price of £9999 / €11,000. Imagine the high-end turntable it will be mounted on...

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Read our Audio-Technica AT-LPA2 review

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