This £13k Ortofon MC Vertex is the firm's "most advanced moving coil cartridge" ever – and is joined by a new MC X model

If you want to upgrade your record player, and you have a spare £12,999 (around $17,000 / AU$24,000) knocking about, this new high-end Ortofon cartridge could be for you.

The MC Vertex is the "most advanced moving coil cartridge" that Ortofon has ever made. Its new materials and tweaked geometry promise to give more accurate groove tracing and signal generation. Don't worry, there's a more affordable option for us mere mortals, too, with both models being unveiled at the High End Vienna 2026 show.

At the heart of the MC Vertex is the new Vertex diamond, whose scanning radius of 4 μm and extended contact radius of 110 μm makes for a more even pressure distribution along the walls of a record's groove. This means more stable tracking, lower wear and more consistent detail extraction.

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The cantilever that the diamond is mounted on is also made of solid diamond. Because it's extremely rigid with a low mass, it will transfer energy efficiently and so remain controlled.

And the cartridge housing and internal core? Sadly they're not diamond – that would be asking a bit much – but titanium, and were produced using Selective Laser Melting for greater control of geometry, mass distribution and internal damping. All of which should make for a structure that's mechanically stable, and that reduces unwanted resonances for a clean, accurate signal reproduction.

There's also a refined magnetic system with a non-magnetic armature that reduces moving mass and eliminates unwanted magnetic interaction. This combines with high-purity silver coils to ensure the signal generation remains stable and linear with an improved transient response and precise tracking across the frequency range.

Ortofon's own Wide Range Damping system is onboard to help control mechanical behaviour. This uses a platinum disc between two dampers made from proprietary Ortofon rubber compounds to manage resonance across the audible frequency range but without compromising the dynamic response.

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(Image credit: Ortofon)

And if the MC Vertex is a little dear for you, Ortofon has also announced a follow-up to the MC X40, which is much more affordable.

The MC X50 (above) costs €1499 (around £1300 / $1700 / AU$2400), and claims to be the MC X Series' "most advanced implementation". The stylus and cantilever have been refined from the MC X40, to provide more control and consistency in tracking a record's grooves.

The nude Micro Ridge diamond pairs with a boron cantilever for high stiffness and a low moving mass, resulting in a fast and controlled response time. The rubber suspension is made by Ortofon with a compound that was developed purely for the MC X50, and works with the diamond stylus and boron cantilever for stable tracking and consistent contact with the groove.

Ortofon's more affordable cartridges have reviewed very well – the MC X30 won an Award last year, as did the Ortofon Quintet Blue in 2023. So it'll be fascinating to see how its mega high-end MC Vertex performs, and if the MC X50 can maintain the brand's high standards at the mid-range level.

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