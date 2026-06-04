Clearaudio unveils five (!) new turntables, including a new range and a Beatles tribute deck

What’s better than one brand new turntable? Five, of course.

Clearaudio has announced an entire quintet of record players at this year's High End Vienna showcase, including an entirely new product range and a few special-edition spins on some of the brand’s established decks.

That entirely new range comes in the shape of the Elevation Series, designed to cater to users seeking “exceptional sonic performance” alongside outstanding consumer-focused usability. The new series currently consists of the Elevation 45 and Elevation 55, with each model equipped with an interchangeable outer frame. This allows, says Clearaudio, for each player “to evolve with the owner’s home and tastes” over time.

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Both belt-driven players feature a flywheel-augmented drive system “for exceptional rotational stability” alongside continuous optical speed-monitoring via Clearaudio’s ‘Natural Flow’ control algorithm.

Both are compatible with both 9-inch and 10-inch tonearms, and while the Elevation 45 uses a 45mm platter built for “speed and detail retrieval”, the Elevation 55 uses a heavier 55mm platter designed to produce “maximum dynamic authority”. Users can also upgrade platter sizes, in keeping with Clearaudio’s aim of an accessible, more customisable line-up.

(Image credit: Clearaudio)

What about those special editions? Clearaudio has also unveiled the Innovation Revolver Special Edition to celebrate the 60th anniversary of one of The Beatles’ most iconic works, with the new model adding a monochrome spin on the brand’s established high-end Innovation turntable.

That monochrome design pays tribute to the iconic black and white cover of The Beatles’ acclaimed seventh studio album, with a new plinth design sandwiching aluminium with a precision-engineered composite stone, the latter of which was chosen “for its resonance control and playback stability”.

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The Innovation Revolver Special Edition comes equipped with Clearaudio’s own ‘Tracer’ tonearm and Concept moving-coil Signature cartridge, and you even get a newly mixed special-edition pressing of Revolver with restored artwork thrown in to the bundle.

If you’re more into heavy metal – quite literally – maybe you would prefer a Rammstein-themed turntable instead. Developed from the outset as a fully independent model and combining the engineering of Clearaudio’s Concept record player with a design forged in collaboration with the German metal legends, the rock ’n’ roll spinner uses dimmable LED lighting and an illuminated Rammstein logo to pay tribute to the group’s “monumental stage aesthetic”.

On the more technical side, the new turntable uses Clearaudio’s established T1 turntable and a moving-magnet cartridge for “dynamic, detailed playback”.

(Image credit: Clearaudio)

Keep going, we’re not done quite yet. As if that wasn’t enough, there is also a gaming edition of the Clearaudio Compass joining the German brand’s swelling ranks.

Built around the standard Compass to which we awarded a healthy four-star review last year, the GT edition features a colourful pixel design and a dimmable LED strip beneath the acrylic platter, resulting in a design “that fits naturally into a gaming setup”.

According to Clearaudio’s CEO Robert Suchy: “Vinyl is reaching a bigger, more passionate audience than at any point in our lifetime, and this range is our answer to that moment. We have never had more to offer more music lovers, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it.”

All of Clearaudio’s latest turntables will be showcased at this year’s High End Vienna show. Prices and availability are as follows:

- Elevation 45: £5000 / €5000 / $6500. Available late 2026.

- Elevation 55: £7000 / €7000 / $9100. Available late 2026.

- Innovation Revolver Special Edition: £10,500 / €11,900 / $17,900. Available summer 2026.

- Rammstein Turntable: £1990 / €1990 / $2600. Available October 2026.

- GT Compass Gaming Turntable: £1499 / €1499 / $1949. Available summer 2026.

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