Dual takes its "legacy into the future" with a fully automatic direct-drive turntable that you can control with an app
The Dual CS 629Q is due in mid-2027
We're at High End Vienna 2026 and while there's been plenty of new products announced (including the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Diamond D5, Cambridge Audio Evo 300 and Arcam A50 Signature), we've also seen previews of new products that are on the horizon.
One of those is the upcoming Dual CS 629Q, which is due in mid-2027, and we've seen a prototype of the new model on display at the show.
The CS 629Q is a fully automatic turntable, and boasts a newly developed direct-drive motor with that is specifically designed for integration with Dual's automatic mechanism.
The brand says the new drive has been engineered for "exceptional smoothness and precise speed stability" with the record player offering "effortless operation."
As with the CS 529 BT (launched in 2024), the automatic controls include start and stop, repeat and electronic speed selection (33/45/75 RPM), with the new model now gaining a pause feature.
It also comes with Bluetooth streaming and an app that allows you to control the automatic turntable from the comfort of your sofa. Handy.
Dual's first fully automatic direct drive turntable was the CS 701 from 1973, while the CS 650 RC (from 1979/80) came with a remote control. The new premium CS 629Q combines the brand's historical core ideas and updates it for the present day, with Dual aiming to blend audiophile sound quality with intuitive, contemporary operation,
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The Dual CS 629Q is expected to launch worldwide next year, with an expected price of €1800.
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Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 14 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.
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