An iconic 80-year-old hi-fi speaker just got a spectacular limited-edition upgrade

The US audio brand Klipsch has announced two new loudspeakers and a series of premium headphones to coincide with High End Vienna 2026.

The Limited Edition 80th Anniversary Klipschorn is a fully horn-loaded revamp of Klipsch’s 1946 patented design, while the Klipsch Rebellion is a premium stand-mount speaker.

Both arrive as part of Klipsch’s 80th anniversary celebrations, which kicked off at the start of 2026 with a new feature-packed range of its Fives, Sevens and Nines speakers.

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The limited-edition Klipschorn will be limited in production to just 280 pairs worldwide.

It has a two-way design, using an active crossover to split audio between a 38cm K-33-E woofer and a 10cm compression driver coupled with a new K-5-K high-frequency horn. Klipsch promises “explosive dynamics, lifelike detail, and room-filling presence”.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

We don’t yet know how much the new Klipschorn will cost but it will be available to order from authorized Heritage retailers, with further information available on Klipsch’s website.

As for the Klipsch Rebellion, the company’s latest standmount speakers promise “crystal-clear highs” courtesy of a horn-loaded K-81-EP tweeter and “deep, impressive low end” from a K-702 woofer. In a company first, a rear Tractrix flare port has been included in the speaker’s design for further low end reinforcement.

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The Rebellion features a black cloth grille and will come in Klipsch’s standard finishes of American Walnut, American Auburn, Black Ash, or Red Oak.

A limited-edition Tigerwood finish will also be available in celebration of the company’s 80th anniversary.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Klipsch hopes the Rebellion will be available in North America by July 2026, at a suggested retail price of $2599 per pair.

The new Atlas Series headphones expand Klipsch’s over-ear range for the first time since 2017, when it released the HP-3.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The new range will include two headphones: the Atlas HP-2, a closed-back headphone aimed at the “bass-forward enthusiast”, and the Atlas HP-3, a semi-open-back audiophile option, which Klipsch claims will deliver “spacious, speaker-like presentation”.

The Atlas HP-2 and HP-3 are expected to become available in Europe by autumn 2026, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

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