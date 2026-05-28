FiiO teases a trio of new desktop hi-fi products for Vienna High End show

Following the recent announcement of the K17 R2R Pro music streamer, FiiO will be adding three more products to its line-up for this year’s Vienna High End show.

Its latest teaser will please headphone and speaker enthusiasts alike, with news of the new JT9 open-back headphones, the Class A Headphone Amplifier and Level 1 stereo amplifier.

Leading the announcement is the Level 1 amplifier, a retro-styled and compact high-resolution desktop stereo amp rated at 300W of power. It uses an internal DAC based on a Texas Instruments chip.

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Physical inputs include RCA line in, USB, and coaxial, while Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity with LDAC codec support lets you stream wirelessly from mobile devices. FiiO has also included dedicated subwoofer and pre-out connections, alongside chunky bass and treble controls for an old-school feel.

The amplifier comes in a wood-accented aluminium chassis, giving it a high-class look for the price, announced at rather competitive $139 / £139.

(Image credit: FiiO)

Further additions to its desktop range include the new FiiO JT9 open-back planar magnetic headphones, which include a custom 95 x 86mm planar driver and ultra-thin diaphragm. Featuring FiiO’s patented dual-coating and uniform magnetic field design, the JT9 promises enhanced “transient performance and tonal accuracy”.

With a claimed 365g weight and foldable design, the JT9 should be comfortable to wear and easy to store despite that large planar driver architecture. The headphones should be easily compatible with a host of devices, with a sensitivity rating of 95dB/mW and both 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm cables included in the box.

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FiiO is also planning to release its new Class A Headphone Amplifier. Aimed at fans of high-end headphones, this fully discrete design offers two channels of 1000mW output power, with five selectable gain levels and independent bass and treble controls.

The headphone amplifier’s other features include 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone connections alongside XLR and RCA inputs and outputs.

We don’t have full pricing details for the JT9 and Class A Headphone Amplifier yet, but they are due to be announced at the Vienna High End show on the 4th of June.

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