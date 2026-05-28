Why I refuse to ditch wired headphones

In case you hadn't noticed, wired headphones are having a bit of a moment.

Our Editor-In-Chief, Alastair Stevenson, first questioned whether wired headphones were the new vinyl back in February, when a slew of publications reported that young people were embracing the now-retro technology, inspired by celebrities such as Harry Styles, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

Any fears that this was a one-off trend were seemingly quashed in May, when it was reported that wired headphone revenue was up 20 per cent in the first six weeks of 2026, and yet more articles flooded the web with images of wire-laden celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz and Lily-Rose Depp. Heck, there's even an Instagram account dedicated to the trend, with wireditgirls now boasting 20,000 followers.

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It was enough to convince Lewis Empson (one of our senior staff writers) to trade his Award-winning wireless earbuds for a pair of wired earbuds for the first time in five years, where he wasn't quite converted but did discover some audio and quality-of-life upgrades.

Despite being a similar age to Lewis, this wasn't an experiment I could do – because, well, I never really stopped using wired earbuds.

I'm sure this won't be particularly big news to some in the audiophile community. But for my generation, to rock up to social events as a twenty-something with my wired earbuds plugged in was a bit of a social faux pas that would often lead to some bewildered comments.

Don't get me wrong, I have and continue to use Bluetooth earbuds. They continue to be my listening device of choice, and are invaluable for activities such as exercise or chores. But I've always had a cheap pair of wired earbuds on me too – and with a pair of Røde NTH-100 on my desk as well, I can't see myself ever truly cutting the cord.

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The case for wired headphones

(Image credit: Future)

As you've probably seen championed here on What Hi-Fi?, one of the biggest advantages of wired headphones is audio quality.

Especially given the number of features expected these days, wireless headphones often have the cost split between several different parts – the drivers, amps, the Bluetooth receiver, the mics, the processor etc. All of which leaves little for manufacturers to spend on the actual sound quality.

Not with wired headphones. Sure, there are fewer features, but what you will get is a product more dedicated to sound reproduction. Gone is the lossy Bluetooth connection, and with a decent pair of wired headphones, you'll get a performance that will beat any similarly priced wireless offering.

And that's what I have with my Røde NTH-100. Sure, it's on the more budget end of the products we test, but the sound is far more revealing than the wireless sets I've owned, especially when plugged into my iFi Go Link Max too.

However, given that the Gen Z wired earbud of choice is £19 EarPods, it doesn't seem likely that audio quality is the main reason behind the recent revival. It seems that intentionally choosing a cheap, everyman, wired pair is part of the appeal, a rebellion against Big Tech and its ever-rising costs.

And I'm inclined to agree. While this may seem like heresy to admit in a hi-fi magazine, I have always had a sub-£10, somewhat disposable pair of wired earbuds as a backup, often the in-ear Blukar K9201. While they're certainly not going to trouble any of our current Award winners, they do actually sound surprisingly musical for their price, with an in-ear design that fits and performs far better than the EarPods in my opinion. And they've been a lifesaver more than once.

Several years ago, I accidentally left one of my beloved Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds on a train. I had to pay £130 for a new one, while also sending the remaining earbud and case to Sony for several weeks. Not really wanting to shell out much more for a temporary replacement, a wired pair was my cheapest option. And while they quite clearly did not have the musical chops of the premium XM3, having wallet-friendly access to any form of headphones was invaluable.

When an XM3 earbud inexplicably went missing yet again just over a year later, the temptation to give up on wireless altogether was there. For all their faults, losing my budget wired buds in all their tangled glory was proving to be a much harder affair.

In fact, there have been several times when having a wired pair on me has proved beneficial, however budget they were. Every time I've got on a flight, I've never had to use the truly awful complimentary earphones, instead being able to plug in my own and having no issues hearing the in-flight entertainment.

Every time my Bluetooth earbuds have run out of battery, refused to connect or I've forgotten how to pair them, I can quickly whip out my wired pair instead. And if there's been anywhere I've not wanted to risk taking my premium £250 earbuds, whether a night out or a remote backpacking holiday, I've got fewer qualms about taking my reliable budget pair.

They were also rather useful for the Nintendo Switch, which didn't support Bluetooth audio for over four years and even now is still rather laggy.

The case against wired headphones

(Image credit: Future)

I'm sure you don't need me to go in-depth on the drawbacks of wired headphones. The ever-tangling wires are restrictive as soon as you need to start moving anywhere, and they lack advanced features such as noise-cancelling and waterproofing.

It's also becoming increasingly hard to find devices with 3.5mm headphone jacks. Ever since Apple removed the audio port from the iPhone 7 in 2016, most smartphone manufacturers have followed suit, essentially forcing most consumers onto Bluetooth. My trusty Asus ZenFone 10 has a headphone jack, but otherwise I'd need to take an adapter with me and choose between charging or wired music.

So am I going back to fully wired? No. But I don't think I'll ever embrace wireless completely either. The beauty of switching between the two means I get the best of both worlds – including when one of them suddenly becomes trendy again.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best wireless earbuds

As well as the best wired earbuds

And read our full Sony WF-1000XM6 review