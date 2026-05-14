Campfire audio's "most ambitious earphones yet" boast a nine-drive architecture for a "vividly detailed" listening experience

Portland-based brand Campfire Audio has announced its latest wired earbuds, the Chimera, and like the hybrid creature of Greek mythology, they certainly have quite a lot going on.

Campfire's flagship in-ear monitors bring together four distinct driver technologies – dynamic, balanced armature, electrostatic and bone conduction – resulting in what the US brand describes as "a listening experience that is both vividly detailed and physically immersive".

Those four driver technologies equate to nine total drivers, with a 10mm glass dynamic driver handling the lower frequencies and a dual-diaphragm balanced armature taking care of the midrange.

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Twin high-frequency balanced armatures seek to provide "clarity and articulation", while four electrostatic super-tweeters handle the highest highs with "air and precision". The Chimera even incorporates a bone-conduction driver, allowing for lower frequencies to land with "weight and impact".

Aiming to get the best out of this handsome array of drive units are an embedded pressure valve to regulate airflow behind the dynamic driver, as well as a final-stage tuning damper integrated into each nozzle.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The exterior shell of the Chimera is machined from magnesium and finished with a PVD coating. The faceplate features a carbon fibre-brass construction, wherein layers of brass are folded into carbon fibre and CNC-machined to form a patterned surface that is subtly distinct from unit to unit.

The new wired IEMs also include an ALO Audio Valence-6 cable, featuring four copper conductors alongside twin copper and silver-plated conductors, as well as three types of ear tips – traction silicone, standard silicone and marshmallow foam – in sizes small, medium and large.

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According to Ken Ball, Campfire Audio's founder: “Chimera is the most advanced in-ear monitor we’ve developed so far. It reflects a new horizon in the performance of Campfire products and expands on what is possible from compact, portable audio systems. It brings together a range of technologies and engineering techniques to create an experience that truly deepens the listener’s connection to music.”

The Campfire Audio Chimera will be available around June 2026, at a suggested price of £6999 / $7500.

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