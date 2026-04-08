Nova promises to be Advance Paris' "most advanced" product range to date

News
By published

Encompasses amplification, hi-res streaming, wireless controls and more

A silver Advance Paris A-i190 amplifier at a 3/4 angle on a dark background.
(Image credit: Advance Paris)

French audio brand Advance Paris has announced Nova, a range of five audio devices encompassing amplification, streaming, wireless connectivity and rotary remote control.

It claims that the Nova range is its "most advanced and versatile product line to date." The range was first previewed at High End Munich 2025, and sits above the brand's existing Classic and Apex series.

Article continues below

The power isn't the only difference between them. The A-i190 uses a dual-mono configuration with two toroidal transformers – one per channel – which gives greater channel separation for a clearer sound. The A-i190 also has more connections, adding XLR inputs and pre-out, two coaxial digital inputs and an MC phono stage, which the A-i130 lacks.

A black Advance Paris A-NTC Streaming Cartridge on a white background.

(Image credit: Advance Paris)

The first accessory is the A-NTC Streaming Cartridge (pictured). This can be connected to an optical input to add hi-res streaming capabilities (up to 24-bit/192kHz) to otherwise non-compatible systems.

It's powered via USB, and supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DLNA, and Roon. It can also connect via Ethernet or wi-fi.

You can also add Bluetooth to your system using the A-BTC Bi-Directional Bluetooth Dongle. Not only does this bring wireless convenience to your system, it also supports the higher-quality codecs of aptX HD, aptX AD and aptX LL (low latency, ideal for accurate lip syncing).

Lastly, we have the A-RTR Rotary Remote. This is a heavy duty metal rotary remote that's designed to sit on a table rather than being handheld. It has rotating crown controls to adjust volume, input selection and power. And it's a lot more premium than controlling using your phone.

The Nova A-i130 and A-i190 amps will be available in May for £4250 / $6499 (around AU$8000) and £5250 / $7999 (around AU$10,000) respectively. The accessories will be out soon after: the A-NTC Streaming Cartridge is £399 / $599 (around AU$760), the A-BTC Bi-directional Bluetooth Dongle is £149 / $249 (around AU$284) and the A-RTR Rotary Remote is £399 / $599 (around AU$760).

MORE:

Read Australian Hi-Fi's review of the Advance Paris A12 Classic

Check out the best music streamers

Adding a music streamer to my hi-fi has been a revelation – and a frustration

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.