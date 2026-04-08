French audio brand Advance Paris has announced Nova, a range of five audio devices encompassing amplification, streaming, wireless connectivity and rotary remote control.

It claims that the Nova range is its "most advanced and versatile product line to date." The range was first previewed at High End Munich 2025, and sits above the brand's existing Classic and Apex series.

The Nova range includes two integrated amplifiers – the A-i130 and A-i190 (pictured above). The former has 130 watts per channel, and the latter 190. As well as handling amplification, they deal with stereo signal processing and multi-subwoofer capabilities.

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The power isn't the only difference between them. The A-i190 uses a dual-mono configuration with two toroidal transformers – one per channel – which gives greater channel separation for a clearer sound. The A-i190 also has more connections, adding XLR inputs and pre-out, two coaxial digital inputs and an MC phono stage, which the A-i130 lacks.

The amps are built around an ESS9017 DAC in quad mode, with a fully configurable Digital Signal Processing (DSP) with equaliser control. Signal routing is managed between speaker and subwoofer outputs via a configurable crossover, while each has a dedicated power supply for the DAC and analogue circuitry.

They both also have HDMI eARC, EQ Room Correction to optimise the sound to your room shape and layout, three optical inputs and one coaxial input. Additionally, there's USB audio with support for DSD, a 6.35mm headphone output and MM phono input with grounding terminal.

Both amps come in black or silver, with brushed aluminium front panels and retro-styled VU meters that can light up in white or the brand's signature blue. You can see the glow of the vacuum tubes through the front panel.

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The two new Nova amps also work with the accessories and remote mentioned below.

(Image credit: Advance Paris)

The first accessory is the A-NTC Streaming Cartridge (pictured). This can be connected to an optical input to add hi-res streaming capabilities (up to 24-bit/192kHz) to otherwise non-compatible systems.

It's powered via USB, and supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DLNA, and Roon. It can also connect via Ethernet or wi-fi.

You can also add Bluetooth to your system using the A-BTC Bi-Directional Bluetooth Dongle. Not only does this bring wireless convenience to your system, it also supports the higher-quality codecs of aptX HD, aptX AD and aptX LL (low latency, ideal for accurate lip syncing).

Lastly, we have the A-RTR Rotary Remote. This is a heavy duty metal rotary remote that's designed to sit on a table rather than being handheld. It has rotating crown controls to adjust volume, input selection and power. And it's a lot more premium than controlling using your phone.

The Nova A-i130 and A-i190 amps will be available in May for £4250 / $6499 (around AU$8000) and £5250 / $7999 (around AU$10,000) respectively. The accessories will be out soon after: the A-NTC Streaming Cartridge is £399 / $599 (around AU$760), the A-BTC Bi-directional Bluetooth Dongle is £149 / $249 (around AU$284) and the A-RTR Rotary Remote is £399 / $599 (around AU$760).

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