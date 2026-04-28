If you’re looking to bring your hi-fi into the 21st century, Pro-Ject’s two new devices could be for you. The Stream Box E and Wireless Box E both add wi-fi to your hi-fi, letting you access the best music streaming services while also enabling multi-room functionality.

The Stream Box E (above) is the more feature-rich of the two. It’s a network streamer as well as a digital preamplifier, complete with volume control and inputs for external sources. It supports Qobuz, as well as direct streaming via Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. And like some previous Pro-Ject devices, it’s powered by the WiiM OS streaming platform.

The Stream Box E has three main uses: to add streaming services to an already amp-equipped hi-fi system; as a digital preamp, when paired with a power amplifier and pair of passive speakers; and adding streaming services and source switching to a pair of active speakers.

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You can also hook up a turntable using the analogue input, so making your vinyl tunes available wirelessly.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The Wireless Box E is a bit more basic. It's a wireless receiver capable of sending audio to passive speakers. It is designed for use with Pro-Ject’s own speakers, but it will work with others that have a similar port layout. And if they don’t, you can buy the the Connect it LS-E Flex 0.3 m extension cable (price TBC).

This plugs into the rear of the speaker, as if it’s cadging a piggyback.

Each Wireless Box E has to be attached to a single speaker, so you will need two for a pair of speakers.

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The Wireless Box E means you don’t have to run cables across the room or through walls in order to play music through more than one pair of passive speakers.

It too is powered by the WiiM OS streaming platform.

Both devices join the Uni Box S3 (which launched last summer) as part of Pro-Ject’s growing roster of streaming devices. That too runs on WiiM OS.

The Stream Box E is available now in black or silver for £159 (around $214 / AU$300). The Wireless Box E is out in late May for £199 (around $270 / AU$374) per unit – though remember you will need two for a pair of passive speakers.

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