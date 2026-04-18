Roberts announces two stereo portable radios, one of which has Spotify Connect

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Meet the Stream 219 and Blutune 7, which have manual bass and treble controls

A white Roberts Stream 219 radio on a kitchen table with a hand touching the controls.
The Roberts Stream 219 is the more feature-rich of the two. (Image credit: Roberts)

A moment, please, for the humble radio. Not as high tech as dedicated streamers, not as audiophile as 'proper' hi-fi, radios are often overlooked, but one of the best internet radios is a fine thing to behold, and a worthy addition to any household.

Now Roberts, one of the leading names in the space, has announced two new portable models: the larger, more premium Stream 219, and the Blutune 7.

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Two Roberts Bluetune 7 radios &amp;ndash; one black, one white &amp;ndash; on a table surrounded by pot plants.

The Roberts Blutune 7 is a more stripped-back affair. (Image credit: Roberts)

The Blutune 7 is more stripped back in its abilities. It lacks the wi-fi connection of the Stream 219, so there's no internet radio or Spotify Connect, but you do still get DAB+, FM and Bluetooth playback.

Its screen is the same size as its sibling's, but doesn't show album art. The Blutune 7 is also limited to 40 presets (20 DAB / 20 FM). It too has a 3.5mm headphone port.

Both the Stream 219 and Blutune 7 are available this month in black or white finishes. The Stream 219 costs £150 (around $200 / AU$280) and the Blutune 7 £100 (around $135 / AU$190).

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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