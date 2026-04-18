The Roberts Stream 219 is the more feature-rich of the two.

A moment, please, for the humble radio. Not as high tech as dedicated streamers, not as audiophile as 'proper' hi-fi, radios are often overlooked, but one of the best internet radios is a fine thing to behold, and a worthy addition to any household.

Now Roberts, one of the leading names in the space, has announced two new portable models: the larger, more premium Stream 219, and the Blutune 7.

Both are stereo models, with dual 3-inch speakers, and manual controls for bass and treble. Both also have full-colour 2.4-inch LCD displays, five preset buttons, dual alarms and a sleep timer, as well as the ability to be powered by the mains or six AA batteries for listening without being tethered.

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The Stream 219 (pictured above) is the more feature-rich of the two. As well as internet radio, DAB+ and FM, it offers Spotify Connect, podcasts, MP3 playback over USB and Bluetooth streaming.

You can also control it via the free Oktiv app for iOS and Android. And there's a 3.5mm headphone port for personal listening over a cabled connection.

You can store up to 60 presets (20 Internet / 20 DAB / 20 FM) for quickly finding your favourite stations. Plus, it can charge your devices via USB.

The Roberts Blutune 7 is a more stripped-back affair. (Image credit: Roberts)

The Blutune 7 is more stripped back in its abilities. It lacks the wi-fi connection of the Stream 219, so there's no internet radio or Spotify Connect, but you do still get DAB+, FM and Bluetooth playback.

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Its screen is the same size as its sibling's, but doesn't show album art. The Blutune 7 is also limited to 40 presets (20 DAB / 20 FM). It too has a 3.5mm headphone port.

Both the Stream 219 and Blutune 7 are available this month in black or white finishes. The Stream 219 costs £150 (around $200 / AU$280) and the Blutune 7 £100 (around $135 / AU$190).

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