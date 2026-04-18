Roberts announces two stereo portable radios, one of which has Spotify Connect
Meet the Stream 219 and Blutune 7, which have manual bass and treble controls
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A moment, please, for the humble radio. Not as high tech as dedicated streamers, not as audiophile as 'proper' hi-fi, radios are often overlooked, but one of the best internet radios is a fine thing to behold, and a worthy addition to any household.
Now Roberts, one of the leading names in the space, has announced two new portable models: the larger, more premium Stream 219, and the Blutune 7.
Both are stereo models, with dual 3-inch speakers, and manual controls for bass and treble. Both also have full-colour 2.4-inch LCD displays, five preset buttons, dual alarms and a sleep timer, as well as the ability to be powered by the mains or six AA batteries for listening without being tethered.Article continues below
The Stream 219 (pictured above) is the more feature-rich of the two. As well as internet radio, DAB+ and FM, it offers Spotify Connect, podcasts, MP3 playback over USB and Bluetooth streaming.
You can also control it via the free Oktiv app for iOS and Android. And there's a 3.5mm headphone port for personal listening over a cabled connection.
You can store up to 60 presets (20 Internet / 20 DAB / 20 FM) for quickly finding your favourite stations. Plus, it can charge your devices via USB.
The Blutune 7 is more stripped back in its abilities. It lacks the wi-fi connection of the Stream 219, so there's no internet radio or Spotify Connect, but you do still get DAB+, FM and Bluetooth playback.
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Its screen is the same size as its sibling's, but doesn't show album art. The Blutune 7 is also limited to 40 presets (20 DAB / 20 FM). It too has a 3.5mm headphone port.
Both the Stream 219 and Blutune 7 are available this month in black or white finishes. The Stream 219 costs £150 (around $200 / AU$280) and the Blutune 7 £100 (around $135 / AU$190).
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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