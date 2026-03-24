We love high-end audio kit here at What Hi-Fi?, but we can also appreciate entry-level devices. Not everyone has the means or desire to spend thousands, and we believe great sound should be available to all. Which is why we love the look of Majority Audio’s new D50X wireless speakers and Auto turntable.

As both are blessed with Bluetooth wireless skills, they should work seamlessly together. And considering you can buy both the speakers and turntable for less than £200 total (around $268 / AU$380), it could be a compelling plug-and-play system for those on a budget.

(Image credit: Majority Audio)

With a choice of five colours, the D50X speakers are certainly eye-catching. They are small enough to fit on a bookshelf or desktop, yet their 60W of power promise “rich, room-filling audio”.

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They feature carbon-fibre drivers which are designed to reduce distortion and maintain clarity across the frequency range.

Bluetooth 5.3 lets you beam audio to them from a smartphone, tablet or laptop (or, of course, from the Auto turntable which we’ll come on to below). They also have plenty of wired inputs, including HDMI ARC (though not eARC), optical, USB and AUX, letting you hook up a TV, record player or CD player. There is also a headphone socket for private listening.

They come with a remote control for wirelessly adjusting the volume and sound settings.

As the name suggests, the Auto is an automatic record player – that means playback starts with one button press, as the player moves the tonearm into place. Then, when you press to stop playback, it will move the tonearm back to its resting position.

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Bluetooth means it can send audio to Bluetooth speakers such as the D50X, or a pair of the best wireless headphones. It also has a built-in phono pre-amplifier for hooking it up to a pair of active speakers or a hi-fi amplifier. An RCA cable is included in the box.

The turntable has an aluminium platter and anti-vibration feet to help with stability and reduce unwanted resonances. And you can record onto USB so you can rip your vinyl into digital files as a back up.

The D50X are available in black, white, green, maroon or pink, and cost £69.95 per pair (around $94 / AU$130). The Auto turntable comes only in black, and costs £129.95 (around $174 / AU$250).

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