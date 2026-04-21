We've been recommending the Sony PS-LX310BT fully automatic, Bluetooth turntable for the best part of seven years, and a sequel has long been anticipated. When the day finally came, it was well worth the wait.

Sony's long-awaited return to turntable production came earlier this year, via two new models – the PS-LX3BT (£299 / $400 / AU$469) and the PS-LX5BT (£399 / $500 / AU$599) – both of which grant superb all-around versatility and performance for the price.

We've tested both new record players to five star success, and they have now made it onto our list of the best Bluetooth turntables. Given just how much they have impressed us during their time in our test rooms, the bar has been raised for other potential candidates seeking a place on our exclusive rundown.

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A budget deck that does it all

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's best to think of the PS-LX3BT as the more direct de facto successor to the outgoing PS-LX310BT, which for so long had held top place in our guide to the best Bluetooth turntables.

The PS-LX310BT is no more, but its spiritual successor has more than enough talent to pick up where it left off and deliver a versatile and enjoyable performance.

Bluetooth abilities are, of course, on-hand, with the PS-LX3BT offering support for the aptX Adaptive codec for hi-res streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz to compatible Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones.

Bluetooth pairing is reasonably straightforward to operate, as is the rest of Sony’s well-priced deck. Those large, chunky buttons are easy to use for playback and moving the tonearm, while setup is made simple thanks to the player’s fully automatic operation and pre-fitted moving magnet cartridge. You even get a very capable built-in phono stage, so as a plug-and-play turntable, most of the effort has been taken out of the process. Simply connect the deck to a pair of powered/active speakers (cables are included), and you've got yourself a tidy, compact vinyl system.

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More purist decks will offer a step-up in performance, naturally, but for a record player with so many features, we are impressed with how good it sounds for the price. Sure, it likely won't win awards for its utilitarian looks, but we applaud Sony for concentrating its efforts on the sound quality.

There is clarity, a good level of resolution, sonic organisation and overall cohesion. There are plenty of Bluetooth turntables on the market, but very few are able to deliver a sound that is as capable and musically enjoyable as the PS-LX3BT at its price point.

To quote from our review: “We’re taken with just how composed, controlled and well-organised the Sony sounds, marvelling at the effortless cohesion and solidity it brings to the entirety of Michael Jackson’s Bad album.” Result!

What a difference a cartridge makes

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

On the face of it, the step-up PS-LX5BT isn’t that different from the PS-LX3BT. It looks pretty much the same in terms of size and shape, has a similar tonearm, the same buttons and the same functionalities. Bluetooth, a phono stage, automatic operation; it's all here.

So why are you paying £399 / $500 / AU$599 over the £299 / $400 / AU$469 of the cheaper model? Well, because minor tweaks make the PS-LX5BT the logical step-up, and also worthy of a place on our list of the best Bluetooth turntables.

The moving magnet cartridge fitted to the PS-LX5BT is a step up over that found on the cheaper player, and it also features a slightly different arm tube, a thicker slip mat and detachable interconnect cables. That doesn't seem like much for a £100 / $100 / AU$150 advance, we admit.

Yet it all adds up. As we say in our review: “What we find is that the PS-LX5BT is noticeably better, and does a fine job of justifying its not-inconsiderable price increase over its more entry-level sibling. The costlier deck is more open, spacious-sounding and more detailed than the LX3BT. It grants more space around instruments and gives the music greater breathing space within its broader, wider soundstage.”

Even in isolation, it’s an excellent turntable that proves itself worthy of consideration if you're after a deck that has the conveniences of Bluetooth, automatic operation and built-in phono stage in one unit. Thanks to its organised, authoritative yet punchy sound, it is very easy to recommend.

The LX5BT is brilliantly versatile record player that also works well plugged into a budget hi-fi separates system, and one we rate highly if you like the convenience of the PS-LX3BT but with even greater sonic headroom.

Sony’s return to making Bluetooth-enabled, fully automatic turntables has been a triumph. While you could well go for a price-comparable purist alternative, such as the Rega Planar 1 Plus (which includes a phono stage) that will deliver further gains in subtlety, rhythmic precision and dynamics, both the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT's versatility and ease of use give them their own unique appeal, especially for vinyl newbies.

Given their overall quality and aggressive pricing, they come highly recommended if you're after their particular set of talents.

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