Pet Sounds is getting its definitive audiophile vinyl pressing for its 60th birthday next month

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What a present

A repressing of The Beach Boys&#039; Pet Sounds album on Vinylphyle 180g vinyl, showing the cover art, LPs and packaging.
(Image credit: UMe)

If you've heard a lot of The Beach Boys on the radio recently, this is why: Pet Sounds is about to celebrate its 60th anniversary. And how better to celebrate such a landmark record than with its most audiophile edition ever.

Pet Sounds is the latest in the Vinylphyle range of reissues. This brings back classic albums in 180g black vinyl pressings, which are billed as "a premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl".

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These pressings are similar to jazz label Blue Note's Tone Poet series, with packaging that's as premium as the vinyl – think tip-on wrapped gatefold jackets in a satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, with archival poly sleeves and four-panel inserts. There are new liner notes too, with contributions from notable music journalists, personalities and fans.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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