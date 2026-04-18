“Don’t you already have that?” This is a question my wife frequently asks when I’m crate digging and start examining a record.

It's a fair one. She’s usually right and I do indeed already own a copy. And, for anyone not in the world of vinyl, understanding why I may want two of the same album can be confusing.

After all, there are entire swathes of the human race who don’t get physical media in general any more. Why bother with it when you can get it via a streaming service, usually with considerably less faff?

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Over the years, we at What Hi-Fi? have discussed multiple possible reasons why vinyl fans, such as myself, have a neurotic need to hoard an ever-growing collection of spinning discs.

Our production editor, Chris Burke, for example, penned a magnificent piece explaining why “old is gold” for him when collecting vinyl last year.

Many of you, our discerning readers, have long espoused various audio benefits, arguing there’s a warmth and fidelity “you just can’t replicate” when listening to vinyl.

There are merits to each school of thought. But as I pondered why I get so fussy about which specific pressing I own, and will usually end up buying more than one copy of an album if I really like it, I realised that my focus is slightly different to both.

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Yes, I do value the history of a record. Like the absurdly affluent Dark fan who paid £19,000 for a copy of the first pressing of the band’s Dark Round The Edges album, owning a piece of music history is appealing. It’s the same logic as first edition books, which I also love.

And yes, I also care about audio quality, and understand why some buyers are obsessed with getting newer premium 180g/200g "audiophile" pressings.

But neither is my main focus. Instead, I’d argue, the perfect vinyl is the one that gets me as close to the artist's intended vision as possible – and that doesn’t mean automatically going for an original pressing or a modern “remastered” one in every instance. It’s more nuanced.

For example, let’s talk about The Beatles. One of the biggest bands in the world, so there are a lot of pressings out there, ranging from stereo remasters of early ones to fancy new “hi-res” Dolby Atmos versions claiming to be “the ultimate choice for audiophiles”.

I don’t care about any of them. My focus, especially for their body of work from 1963 to 1968, is on pressings containing the original mono mastering that the band themselves slaved over and released with their personal blessing at the time.

I don’t want a new version that none of them was involved with, even if it is technically better. That’s why I always search for the original mono pressings when visiting second-hand stores or boot sales.

Then there’s the jazz classic, Kind Of Blue, by Miles Davis. Here I’d actually avoid buying the original. This is because, believe it or not, one of the three tape decks used to record it was faulty, so there are very noticeable speed issues on original and older copies. The problem was only retroactively fixed with a remaster in 1997.

Because of that, while I would like an OG pressing for my collection, for actual listening, I own a newer remaster that fixes the original version’s speed issues, so I can hear what each maestro actually played, as they intended.

Or, if you want an even more modern example. This Record Store Day, the album I’ve earmarked as a treat to myself is The Cure's Acoustic Hits (25th Anniversary Edition).

First, because I love The Cure. Second, because front man and main composer, Robert Smith, was involved in the remastering of the original acoustic sessions, which were recorded as a partner for the band’s 2001 Greatest Hits collection. So, in many ways, the modern, cleaned-up version is closer to his intended vision, hence why I want it.

It’s all down to context, and, as is often the case, the devil is in the details when it comes to my preference for which specific pressing of an album I want. The only connecting factor is that I want it to be as close to the artist's vision as possible. Outside of that, there are no sacred cows.

Do you agree? Let me know in the comments below, or on our social media pages and forums!

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