Wax Poetics started life 25 years ago as a US magazine dedicated to vinyl 'crate diggers' – those on the hunt for rare records.

Since being taken over in 2024 by two Brits – Alex Bruh and David Holt – it has evolved into a platform for music collectibles, encompassing rare vinyl, demos, prints and other paraphernalia, often sourced direct from the artists themselves.

They were the people behind the original Mariah Carey demo tape that recently sold for $50,000 at auction.

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As part of our Vinyl Week 2026, we sat down with Bruh and Holt to talk about what makes vinyl so collectible.

(Image credit: Wax Poetics)

WHF: What is vinyl's appeal as a collectible item?

Bruh: "There's always a natural instinct to own physical items, right? It gives you a connection to the music, it means you're more likely to spend more time with it. My record collection is the story of my life: on this holiday I was into this genre, then you have the grunge years, the disco years… That's what it means for me, but a lot of collectors have their own motivations. It's really different for everyone."

Holt: "I think with the internet, people are too quick to write off old mediums. Everybody thinks that ease and accessibility are people's main drivers, but I would say it's more about experience and quality. And from that perspective, vinyl is still the best medium for the job. It's about more than just the music. We see behind the scenes of a lot of artists' processes, things like creating the artwork, the contracts, and vinyl is the best distillation of that. CDs and tapes do it as well, but streaming definitely doesn't."

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Bruh: "The physical formats are the ones that stand the test of time. Demand for vinyl might vary, but it's never going away. What you see now is a counter movement to everything that's going on in the digital space. The more people talk about streaming and AI, the more it drives this subset of people towards the physical formats."

Do you think the rise of streaming has made vinyl more collectible?

Holt: "Yeah, I do. For artists, streaming is quite negative. But for consumers, it's quite attractive, because you can access music very, very easily. Streaming has actually made me buy more records, because it's cut out the wastage. I think streaming is definitely driving vinyl sales.

"But when you just let your streaming roll, and you're not curating it, and it starts chucking AI at you, you lose faith in it. But vinyl is now becoming so popular that maybe it doesn’t need to rely on streaming anymore."

It's almost like a backlash, I suppose. Everything's so ephemeral and digital, people want to actually hold a piece of vinyl in their hands.

Bruh: "I think backlash is an interesting way of putting it. Collecting does have a little whiff of punk rebellion about it. Music is such a strong passion for people, and the experience you get from streaming just isn't the same."

(Image credit: Clear-Barrell Photography)

What makes a piece of vinyl particularly collectable?

Holt: "It depends on what makes it collectible to you. If you want an asset that you can sell in 20 years to make some money, then you're looking at scarcity, provenance, hype, all those things. Whereas for me personally, I'm looking for records that soundtrack a moment that I was involved in, whether it's a club night or a gig, or an artist that I'm interested in finding. There are those hard factors of what's valuable in a monetary sense, and then there are the softer, human factors, just the desire to own something that you feel something about.

"I buy loads of records by artists that I like, but I don't necessarily like the records themselves. I'm a completist – I might really respect the artist, but I might think their 80s stuff wasn't much cop. Roy Ayers springs to mind – he's got an awesome catalogue, but doesn't kill it on every record. But I still need to have it!"

Have you auctioned any particularly valuable pieces of vinyl?

Bruh: "We had a test pressing of Afrika Bambaataa's Planet Rock that we got from Arthur Baker, who produced that record. And some of the Masters At Work acetates that came direct from Louie Vega are really limited, they sell for around $700 upwards."

What does the future hold for vinyl?

Holt: "Vinyl still has some problems to iron out, one of which is cost. A new record [can be] £40/50, which is expensive. The major labels need to be less greedy. But I think the demand for vinyl will continue, from the young and old alike. My local record store in north London is always busy, and it's full of people from all different generations. So I think vinyl has got a bright future. The world is moving more towards it again, which I find really heartwarming."

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