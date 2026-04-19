For many of us, vinyl never went away, but there's no denying that the format has seen renewed interest of late. Figures from the British Phonographic Institute (BPI) show a phenomenal 19.9 per cent rise in sales over the last year, which is staggering for a format many had long written off.

To make sense of this, we sat down with Drew Hill, the managing director of Proper Music Distribution (PMD), the UK's main physical music distributor of independent labels, to talk all things vinyl.

WHF: How big a part is vinyl in what you do as a distributor?

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Hill: "PMD acts as an intermediary between about a thousand independent music labels and the vast array of record shops in the UK – everyone from the 499 independent record shops to Amazon and HMV. In terms of value for physical formats, it's split about 50:50 between vinyl and CD – CDs outnumber vinyl about 2:1, but obviously vinyl sells at a much higher price."

Has the resurgence of vinyl surprised you?

"I still have to pinch myself. After the first 10 years of it making a comeback I remember thinking, 'This must be the last year.' I mean can we even call it a resurgence after all this time? Doesn't it devalue it slightly? Typically the music business wants to talk it down and pretend it's a temporary thing, because a lot of the big labels placed all their chips on streaming. But I think by now we can safely say that vinyl is here to stay."

How has the demand for vinyl changed?

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"It used to be that it was only middle-aged men buying copies of Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac, but if you look at the sales over the last couple of years, the bestsellers are things like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, which I'm pretty sure aren't being bought by men of a certain age. Or maybe some of them are. Just the other day I was in my local record shop in Cheshire and I overheard a 14-year-old girl begging her mum to let her buy Billie Eilish on vinyl. And her mum said, 'But we haven't got a record player.'

"I think it's going back to those days where it was part of your identity, when walking out of a record shop with a bag under your arm really told people something about you and your place in the ecosystem. Vinyl now, it's across the board: it's young and old, it's all sorts of genres… there isn't really a typical vinyl tribe anymore, just people that are into music.

"For a while we wanted to think that people were either digital consumers or physical consumers. I think now we've accepted that while digital is a great way for people to discover music, if you're really into a particular artists or genre, physical media like vinyl is a better way of expressing your loyalty. It's a tangible thing – you can put it on the wall if you haven't got a record player. It's very hard to gift a stream to someone. A lot of people buy two copies of a record – one to play, one to keep in the shrink wrap. It's a real phenomenon."

Did a lot of people write vinyl off?

"Definitely. A lot of people thought that the renewed interest was a one-off. For maybe the first half of the resurgence there were plenty of naysayers not wanting to believe it was here to stay. The major labels had all sold off their distribution divisions, they were all betting on the future being digital. They didn't have a vested interest in physical formats making a comeback. It meant they had to overhaul the production department, do all the supply check stuff. We've seen a complete one-eighty – physical is a part of all of their strategies. They admit they got it wrong. And Record Store Day has been a huge driver of this rekindling of people's love of records."

Vinyl in storage at Proper Music Distribution's warehouse in Dartford, London. (Image credit: Proper Music Distribution)

I guess originally CDs were supposed to be the death of vinyl. And then digital downloads, and then streaming. It's the format that can't be killed.

"We've seen a bit of a resurgence in CD as well. It's typical music business – the vinyl resurgence has driven the price up and up and up, with record companies seeing how far they can push it. But younger fans who are a bit more cash-strapped, they see £35 for a new vinyl, but think, ‘I can get three CDs for £35.’ But it's still getting people back into record shops."

Has the renewed interest changed the nature of record shops?

"I think so. No one else has really commented on this, but I think the record shops have morphed. It's no longer like High Fidelity, where they look down their nose at you. They've realised that's not a great way to treat your customer. They've become a lot more inclusive – they're putting on events, or there might be a coffee shop attached to it. That's been a big part in the whole resurgence."

Are online retailers suffering as a result?

"Bricks-and-mortar definitely has an advantage in the level of service they're able to provide. If I buy a turntable on Amazon, chances are I'm not gonna want another one the next week. So stop sending me emails about turntables. It's the same with music – if I buy a Rod Stewart album for my mum as a present, but the rest of my buying pattern is all hard rock, don't tell me about the new Neil Diamond record. But if you walk into a record shop, they can probably tell straight away what you're looking for. And if they see what you're buying, 99 times out of a hundred they'll go, 'If you like that, you'll love this.' An algorithm can't quite do that. It's still a personal thing, a human thing, rather than a computer."

Going back to the core appeal of vinyl, why do you think people are still buying it?

"I think it's multifaceted. It's now more of a lifestyle format. It's where culture and music and design all meet, and I think that the people who are buying records are the people who want to read the sleeve notes. They enjoy finding out more about the artist that they want to invest their money in. It isn't just that casual consumer listening to whatever Spotify serves up next. It's got a lot of people back into really listening to music.

"The people who are buying it purely for the sound quality obviously know what they're doing. But I do wonder if everyone is as clued up. Turntable sales might be rising, but is the same true of the component parts? Do all those punters that have bought their new cheap Crossley record player realise that you're supposed to change the stylus?"

Do you think vinyl sales will continue to grow?

"In the UK, we saw nearly 20 per cent growth last year. I don't think we'll see that again this year. But then if we'd have been talking a year ago, I probably would have said the same thing. As someone who's been in this industry for 22 years, I feel that surely it can't keep growing at the rate it's growing. But it keeps on surprising me and doing just that."

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