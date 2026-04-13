If you are serious about collecting vinyl, odds are you have heard of Discogs. It's one of the most popular sites to sell and buy second-hand vinyl, as well as keep track of your own collection.

A lot of these vinyl records, however, are on the expensive and rare side of the market. Whether it's a limited edition release or a hard-to-find first pressing, there are all sorts of reasons why an album can cost more than a turntable.

In honour of Vinyl Week 2026, let's take a look at the top ten best sellers from March on Discogs. Can you guess which album takes the number one spot?

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10. Kissteria: The Ultimate Vinyl Road Case by Kiss

"KISSTERIA -- The Ultimate Vinyl Road Case Preview Video" - YouTube Watch On

Sold for $3400 (approx £2530)

Fans of Kiss will certainly be tempted by this jam-packed vinyl collection, which launched back in 2014. It includes 34 albums from the face-painted rockers, such as Hot in the Shade, Hotter Than Hell and Alive!.

As you would expect at such a price tag, there are also exclusive offerings to please the top echelon of fans. Take the two LPs of You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best, which are exclusive to the box set. There's also a fair bit of merchandise thrown in, including oodles of promo posters, as well as a Kiss-themed vinyl cleaning cloth and turntable mat.

It all comes packaged in a rather chunky road case so you can live out your rock-star-touring dreams.

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9. High Spirits by Joe Harriott Quintet

(Image credit: Discogs)

Sold for $3619 (approx £2695)

Released in 1965, this post-bop album is no longer currently available on the marketplace, as the most recent listing was snapped up for quite a sum of money.

The vinyl was originally released in mono, where all instruments and vocals are centralised in the mix, making it quite the find for audiophiles.

8. Girls Are Against Me by The Utopias

(Image credit: Discogs)

Sold for $3947 (approx £3000)

This seven-inch vinyl from The Utopias certainly does not get you much song for your money. There are only two tracks on the list, those being Girls Are Against Me and I Want To Go Back To My Dream World.

That adds up to just over five minutes of listening time. Both of these tracks are difficult to track down, either on streaming or on physical media, which explains the hefty price tag.

7. Sex Drive by Necros

Sold for $4299 (approx £3200)

Craving some hard-core punk? This 1981 release from Necros will certainly satisfy those urges. There are only four tracks on the vinyl, but it is one of only 100 copies that was originally printed and still includes the insert.

Missed this one? Fear not, there's another one on sale at the time of writing from £2590...

6. Sonates Pour Clavier Et Violon by Johann Sebastian Bach

(Image credit: Discogs)

Sold for $4481 (approx £3335)

That's enough hard rock, let's move even further back in time to some old-school classical works. We listen to plenty of Bach's repertoire in our test rooms due to his complex yet moving compositions that challenge every sound system.

This 1957 mono release was printed in France and features a cloth-bound gatefold sleeve to keep it pristine in your collection.

5. Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin

(Image credit: Discogs)

Sold for $4597 (approx £3420)

Leaping into the top five is Led Zeppelin's 1969 debut album, which first flew the band to stardom.

This coveted turquoise edition is a first pressing from the celebrated rock group, and is sought after as only a limited number were produced before the label switched the colour of the text from turquoise to orange.

4. Barbie by Kenny & The Cadets

(Image credit: Discogs)

Sold for $6000 (£4465)

If you're a Beach Boys trivia expert, you may well already know that a few members crafted a one-off recording in the early 60s before the band really took off and adopted the name Kenny & The Cadets.

That release was Barbie, which is reminiscent of future Beach Boys tracks such as Surfer Girl. You can also listen to the bonus track What Is A Young Girl Made Of, making this track an excellent (yet expensive) addition for a Beach Boys fanatic's collection.

3. Super-Sonic Jazz by The Sun Ra Arkestra

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Sold for $6666 (approx £4960)

It's easy to see why this disc sold for such a hefty price. The sold copy was a first pressing with the original cover, placing it among the earliest LPs issued by El Saturn Records – a label founded in the mid-1950s by Sun Ra, Alton Abraham and Artis Abraham.

The disc was also the first full-length album released by the label, cementing its importance in music-making history.

2. True Blue by Tina Brooks

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Sold for $7241 (approx £5390)

I can practically hear all the jazz collectors sitting up in their seats. This is Tina Brooks' only record produced with the jazz legend at the helm in his lifetime, despite recording several others for the label. Others that he recorded did get posthumous releases, luckily.

That's only part of the reason the 1960 record might have sold for such a high price: fans on jazz forums have also speculated that the label pressed fewer than 1000 copies.

1. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

(Image credit: Pink Floyd, Sony Music Cmg)

Sold for $11,842 (approx £8815)

We have written a few of these lists now, and a name that pops up time and time again is Pink Floyd.

And this edition of Dark Side of the Moon is a real draw for hard-core collectors because, according to the seller, it is one of the first 300 copies produced. They even claim it belonged to a former EMI employee.

It is by far the priciest record sold on this list – any by quite a margin. Most of us will have to look on longingly at the lucky so-and-so who had the disposable income to be able to own and now listen to this best-selling album in practically its original form.

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