A limited vinyl pressing of Queen's most iconic track is up for auction – and it isn't going cheap
Is this the real price? Is this just fantasy?
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Some seriously exclusive Queen memorabilia is set to go under the hammer as part of Propstore's next live music auction.
As one of the world’s biggest entertainment memorabilia auction houses, Propstore will be selling a host of big-money collectibles, including Queen memorabilia from the band’s head roadie and photographer, Peter Hince.
More than 60 items from Hince’s collection will be up for sale as part of the April auction, including Freddie Mercury's gold Shure 565 S microphone and the iconic frontman's backstage dressing gown, worn during the band's The Game tour during the early 1980s.Article continues below
Perhaps the most exciting offering up for grabs, especially if you're a vinyl vulture, is a rare limited edition blue vinyl pressing of Bohemian Rhapsody.
One of just 200 specially commissioned pressings produced by EMI in 1978, the record was presented at a celebratory event at Selfridge’s, with an estimated worth currently hovering between £20,000-£40,00. If you're just a poor boy from a poor family, you can pretty much forget getting hold of it, then.
Other highlights from the auction include Mercury’s A Night At The Opera tour tambourine, John Deacon’s stage-used guitar pick, and even a 1987 Christmas card from Freddie Mercury, estimated to go for anywhere between £3000-£6000. Merry Christmas, indeed.
The auction will take place on April 30th, with bidding available online, by telephone, and via absentee bids.
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Auction registration is open, and you can check out the full catalogue via Propstore's official website. Happy shopping!
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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