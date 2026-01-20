The latest in Pro-Ject's Artist Collection is the Scorpions Turntable, featuring artwork from the German rock band's iconic 1982 album Blackout. Those teeth.

The deck is based on the Pro-Ject T2, with a belt-driven design and "precision-engineered mechanics". The CNC-machined plinth is enlarged to aid stability, and is made from non-plastic materials to reduce vibrations. Resonance is minimised with the heavy glass platter.

The straight 9-inch aluminium tonearm has low-friction bearings for accurate tracking, while the integrated headshell reduces vibrations. There's also a spring-based anti-skating mechanism that lets you adjust for optimal cartridge performance, and it comes equipped with a pre-adjusted Pick it 25A Moving Magnet cartridge, so you can get some Savage Amusement straight out of the box.

Scorpions have sold over 100 million albums worldwide since forming in 1965. Blackout was ranked 73rd in Rolling Stone's list of The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time. Its cover is a slightly modified version of a self-portrait by Vienna-born artist Gottfried Helnwein, part of his series of hyper-real works exploring pain, trauma and identity.

The album was named after an incident at a party that Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker attended with Judas Priest and Def Leppard. Enough said.

The Pro-Ject Artist Collection celebrates the musicians and artworks that have shaped music and culture. Previous editions include Metallica, AC/DC, The Beatles and Pink Floyd – good company to keep.

The Pro-Ject Scorpions Turntable is available now for £629 (around $850 / AU$1250).

