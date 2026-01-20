This Pro-Ject Scorpions Turntable will rock you like a hurricane

Part of the brand's Artist Collection, featuring iconic album art

The Pro-Ject Scorpions Turntable, featuring album art from the band&#039;s 1982 album Blackout.
(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The latest in Pro-Ject's Artist Collection is the Scorpions Turntable, featuring artwork from the German rock band's iconic 1982 album Blackout. Those teeth.

The deck is based on the Pro-Ject T2, with a belt-driven design and "precision-engineered mechanics". The CNC-machined plinth is enlarged to aid stability, and is made from non-plastic materials to reduce vibrations. Resonance is minimised with the heavy glass platter.

The Pro-Ject Artist Collection celebrates the musicians and artworks that have shaped music and culture. Previous editions include Metallica, AC/DC, The Beatles and Pink Floyd – good company to keep.

The Pro-Ject Scorpions Turntable is available now for £629 (around $850 / AU$1250).

