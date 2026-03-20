Quad's range-topping Platina series launched last year with an integrated amplifier and the Platina Stream network music player, and now a CD transport joins this premium hi-fi family.

The Quad Platina CDT is designed to match the Platina Integrated amp in sound and visual design, and with its "superlative build quality and internal architecture that maximises the sonic potential of every disc" it promises to deliver a performance that CD fans will enjoy for years and years to come.

The Platina Integrated already has a good DAC inside it (an ESS Sabre ES9038PRO DAC to be exact), says Quad, so it was only natural to offer a matching CD transport for those with large CD collections.

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As a CD transport, the Platina CDT focuses solely on the accurate reading and retrieval of the data from the CD, leaving the job of converting the digital data into analogue signals entirely to the amplifier's DAC.

(Image credit: Quad)

The Platina CDT has an anti-resonance chassis and a shielding transport mechanism to reduce vibrations and interference, while every element of the unit has been "engineered for high durability, quiet operation and uncompromised fidelity".

Quad says the CD mechanism has been chosen for its build quality and disc stability properties, and is coupled to a custom-designed CD servo control system for "maximum precision and accuracy".

An ultra-precise master clock powered by its own ultra-low-noise regulator aims to reduce jitter and deliver excellent timing reference, while other components are carefully designed to minimise distortion, timing errors and ensure delivery of a "pristine" signal to the DAC.

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The power supplies to the motor, laser servo circuits and even the display are also carefully isolated to ensure there is minimal interference on the signal path.

(Image credit: Quad)

The Platina CDT is able to play audio CDs, CD-R, CD-RW and data CDs, while a USB-A port at the back of the unit lets you play a variety of hi-res digital files from a connected hard disk or media storage.

The CDT shares the same steel chassis, thick aluminium front panel (available in silver or black), 4.3in colour IPS LCD screen display and anti-resonance feet as the Integrated amp for a cohesive family look across the Platina range.

The QUAD Platina CDT will available from April for £1499 / $1999 / AU$3499.

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